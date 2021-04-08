Following the completion of the 2021 COVID-19 spring football season, the American Southwest Conference has released their awards and East Texas Baptist University has 16 players receiving awards.
ETBU had one first-team selection in K.J. Kelley, four second-team members, three, third-team members, and seven player on the honorable mention team.
Senior Kaylon Bruno was named to the ASC Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year.
Kelley earned his second straight All-ASC award being named to the first-team as a defensive back. In five games, he led ETBU’s defense with 37 tackles, including 11 against Louisiana College (2/27/21). He also recorded three interceptions, which included a pair of pick-sixes against Belhaven (2/13/21), while breaking up four passes.
The two interceptions for touchdowns vs. Belhaven tied the ASC record for pick-6 touchdowns in a game. He was the ASC Player of the Week on February 14 and received a game ball from D3football.com for his play in February while also being on their “Team of the Month.”
Four players were selected to the second team in Alberto Garcia (K), James Wright IV (DL), Justice Henson (LB), and Zach Pike (DB). On offense, Garcia was a perfect 21-of-22 in extra points and made three field goals during the season. Henson was third on the defense in tackles with 35 and also had a pick-six against Southwestern (2/6/21). He earned the ASC Defensive Player of the Week on February 8 for his play vs. Southwestern.
Pike finished with 26 tackles on the season and two interceptions for a combined 68 return yards. He also had three pass break ups and a forced fumble. Wright IV led ETBU with 38 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and eight quarterback hurries. He was also selected to the D3football.com Team of the Week with three quarterback hurries and 1.5 sacks against Mary Hardin-Baylor (3/7/21).
Three members were selected to the third team in Malik Mason (DB), Cornelius Merchant (RB), and Cory Stang (C). Mason finished with 11 tackles and five break ups. Merchant finished with 230 yards of total offense (114 rushing, 116 receiving) and three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing). Stang earned his second All-ASC award as an offensive lineman and helped ETBU’s offense average 33.6 points per game which was third best in the ASC.
Seven players were named honorable mention in Dylan Adams (TE), Erick Arellano (OT), DeCarlos Frazier (SB), Qua Heath (WR), Troy Yowman (QB), De’Quallon Jenkins (DL), and Chase Thompson (LB).
Adams caught two passes for 23 yards against UMHB (3/7/21) and also returned two kickoffs against BU (2/13/21). Arellano started five games helping ETBU to the third best scoring offense in the ASC. Frazier caught 14 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns which included 83 yards on five catches and a TD at SU (2/6/21).
Heath had 12 receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown. Yowman started the last two games of the year and completed 55 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns, including throwing for five-touchdowns and 424 yards vs. Texas Lutheran (3/27/21). He also threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns vs. UMHB which was the most against their defense in over seven years. Jenkins recorded 20 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, and 1.5 sacks. He had seven tackles and a sack in the final game vs. TLU (3/27/21).
Thompson finished the season with 25 tackles, which featured a 13-tackle game against TLU (3/27/21). In that game, he also had a 45-yard pick-six.
This is ETBU’s sixth straight winning season going 3-2 and finished third in the American Southwest Conference. After finishing second in the ASC East Division, ETBU defeated TLU 51-20 in the ASC playoff game for third place.