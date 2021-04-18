Registration is open to student athletes wanting to take part in the Beast Texas football camp at ETBU’s Ornelas Stadium on Saturday, May 29. Those wishing to register can do so at football.etbusportscamps.com.
“We’re probably about just over 100 or something right now,” ETBU head football coach Brian Mayper said. “I think the website was officially open two weeks ago and we’re just starting to get the information out on twitter and other social media and fliers.”
The cost for those who preregister for the camp is $40 and the cost for onsite registration will be $50. The registration on May 29 will take place at 9 a.m. and the camp is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. with offensive and defensive linemen, running backs, linebackers, kickers and punters. Then a noon registration will take place at noon for the quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends and defensive backs with the camp starting at 1 p.m.
“We’re going to try o keep this to about 300 just so it’s a little more personal and a little more instruction,” Mayper said. “I think the guys like instruction on top of having the competition.”