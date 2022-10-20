MARSHALL – It’s homecoming time at Ornelas Stadium as East Texas Baptist University comes back home for their seventh game of the year hosting Austin College. Heading into its third home game of the year, ETBU is 1-1 at Ornelas Stadium and 2-4 overall while being 2-3 in the American Southwest Conference.
“It’s always great being home,” says head coach Brian Mayper. “I feel like we have been traveling for forever and it’s good to have another home game and be at homecoming. It will nice to see all the former players, family, and alumni coming back. It should be a great atmosphere as the stadium should be packed.”
Last year the two teams played each other for the first time since 2014 when Austin College left the American Southwest Conference. They are now an affiliate member for football as they face the Tigers for the 12th time. ETBU holds an 8-3 advantage over the Kangaroos and have won the last six meetings. Austin College last defeated ETBU in 2004 in Marshall, 14-11.
The two teams made a game of it in Sherman, Texas, last year as Austin College scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come within seven, 37-30. It was a breakout game for Joey Johnson as he recorded a career-high 15 tackles. The win put ETBU at 4-3 on the year.
Austin College is still looking for their first win of the year as it’s 0-6 and 0-4 in the ASC. Their closest game came last Saturday in Sherman falling to McMurry University, 24-21. They scored with 1:52 to go in the game. Recovering the onside kick, the Kangaroos couldn’t move the ball in three plays and tried a 54-yard field goal attempt to tie the game that fell short.
The Kangaroos are only averaging 10.7 points per game and will have to face one of the toughest defenses in the ASC. They have fumbled the ball 12 times and let the quarterback be sacked eight times. ETBU’s defense is giving up 24.5 points per game but has forced 14 fumbles, recovered six, recorded six interceptions, and has 25 sacks. ETBU is currently fifth in the nation in team sacks and averages 4.17 sacks per game. They are also third in NCAA Division III in team tackles for loss at 10.2 per game with 61 on the year for 213 yards.
Joey Johnson leads the team with 43 tackles and has six tackles for loss along with two sacks and four pass break ups. Jahkamian Carr and Christian Booker both have four sacks a piece to lead the team while Trint Scott has three interceptions. In the game against Hardin-Simmons, Joey Verret put together a career-game with 15 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and 3.5 tackles for loss.
“Verret was our team defensive player of the week as he had a career game and did a great job. He did a super job and is playing well,” says Mayper.
ETBU’s offense is averaging 17.8 points per game and 280 yards of total offense. Cornelius Banks has thrown for 946 yards and could become the 11th quarterback in program history to pass for over 1,000 yards in a season. ETBU has thrown for over 1,000 yards in a season except in 2009 and spring 2021 (shortened five-game season). Melek Hamilton (244 yards) and Kylon Ashton (129 yards) are the feature backs as Hamilton is averaging 3.1 yards per rush. Kaleb O’Bryant continues to be the top receiver with 343 yards and two touchdowns averaging 14.3 yards per catch.
The special teams continue to get better each week as Alek Child averaged 42.4 yards per punt with a career long 64-yard punt. He landed two of his nine punts within the 20-yard line and had two punts over 50 yards. Kristopher Creel returned five kickoffs for 100 yards with a 29-yard return and one 42-yard punt return.
ETBU will kickoff against Austin College at 1:00 p.m. with homecoming festivities at halftime.