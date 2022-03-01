East Texas Baptist University has made the national tournament for the second time in program history.
It came down to one of the final two sites reveled as ETBU is the No. 2 seed in the region as they head to Memphis, Tenn., to take on host and No. 3 seed Rhodes College.
“First and fore most all the credit goes to The Lord as we have been truly blessed throughout this entire year. I am really excited for our girls as they are a great group of ladies. This was not guaranteed and we are blessed to be there,” said head coach Blake Arbogast.
This is will be the second NCAA Division III Tournament in five years for ETBU.
Last year’s tournament was cancelled as ETBU was 25-1 and most likely would have made it. This year, at 20-5, ETBU was selected for the first time since the 2017-18 season when they won the American Southwest Conference Tournament and made a run to the Elite 8.
The program has now won 113 games in the past five years and had 20+ wins each year.
The ASC had two other teams selected in Mary Hardin-Baylor, who is also in the same bracket, and Hardin-Simmons University who will host. The NCAA selected 64 teams for the tournament and ETBU was one of 20 teams selected in the at-large field.