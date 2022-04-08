After falling short 2-3 Friday night to LeTourneau, ETBU’s baseball team finished off the series on Saturday with a double header where the Tigers came away with a pair of wins with scores of 20-6 and 6-1.
The Tigers are now 23-9 overall and 20-4 in American Southwest Conference play. The Yellow Jackets are 11-20 overall and 8-16 against conference opponents.
ETBU 6, LeTourneau 1
The second game, in which ETBU won 6-1, the Tigers had 12 hits. Jake Miller was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Will Kelley went 2-for-4. Jase Jones went 2-for-4 with two doubles and one run. Zach McAdams was 1-for-4 with a home run. Brett Wagner finished the game by going 3-for-5. Nicholas Massarini was 1-for-4 with one run. Carson Wilson was singled and scored one run. Braden Karnes picked up the win from the mound where he threw the first seven innings, throwing 90 pitches, allowing no runs on three hits and struck out seven batters.
Ethan Wood went 1-for-4. Cameron Pfafman was 2-for-5. Dane Jones reached on a walk, a fielder’s choice and scored his team’s only run of the game. Hunter Miller was 1-for-4 with an RBI double. Trevor Bates was 1-for-3. Weston McKinley went 1-for-4 while Devin Greaff was 1-for-3.
The top of the first saw the Yellow Jackets go scoreless on one hit, a fielder’s choice, a walk and left two runners on base.
Jake Miller led off the bottom of the first and was brought home on an RBI double from Jase Jones. That was the only run scored in the first innings as the Tigers led 1-0 heading to the second.
LeTourneau threatened to score after having two hits but ETBU ended the top of the second with a double play. The bottom half of the inning saw the Tigers lead off with back-to-back hits, putting Massarini on third and Wilson on first. They were brought home on a bases-clearing triple from Miller. Kelley was walked and that put runners on the corners. The bases were loaded after Jones was walked.
Pfafman got a hit in the third inning with one out but the next two batters were retired to close the top of the inning. Wagner reached second on a leadoff double in the bottom half. Massarini reached on a hit-by-pitch. Jake Miller was walked and that loaded the bases with two outs. A popup to shortstop ended the inning and forced the Tigers to leave the bases loaded.
The next runs came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jase Jones led off with a double and a batter later, was brought home on a two-run homer from McAdams. That gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead heading to the sixth inning.
The bottom of the fifth saw Jake Miller get walked and Kelley single. Austin Barry reached on an error that allowed Jake Miller to score. That made the score 6-0 after five innings.
LeTourneau went three up, three down in the top of the sixth. The bottom of the sixth saw Wagner get on with a hit but the Tigers were unable to add to their lead.
The Yellow Jackets went three up, three down yet again in the seventh inning and the Tigers and a double play ended the bottom of the seventh.
LeTourneau got its first run in the eighth inning. Dane Jones reached on a single and was brought home on an RBI-base hit from Hunter Miller. ETBU went three up, three down in the bottom of the eighth but was just three outs from the win.
Bates was walked to lead off the inning. Two batters later, he advanced to second on a single from Greaff. Wood then singled to load the bases but pop fly ended the inning as the Tigers came away with the 6-1 win.
Prior to that game, ETBU scored its 20 runs on 21 hits. Jake Miller went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs and three RBI. Kelley was 1-for-3 with two runs and three RBI. Austin Barry was 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBI. Jase Jones was 3-for-4 with two runs and five RBI. McAdams was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI. Wagner was 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Brock Calvillo went 1-for-3 with one run. Wilson batted 1.000 by going 3-for-3 with three runs, one RBI.
Ethan Wood was 1-for-2 with one run. Pfafman was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Bates was walked and scored one run. Dane Jones went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Cole Thompson went 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Andrew Klingenstein reached on a walk and scored one run. Hunter Miller was 2-for-2 with two runs and one RBI.
ETBU 20, LeTourneau 6
The game led off with a walk to put Wood on first. The next batter, Cameron Pfafman, reached on a single as Wood took third. An errand throw then allowed Wood to score the first run of the game. That made the score 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first inning.
Jake Miller led off the bottom of the first with a double. He advanced to third when Kelley was thrown out. An RBI single from Barry scored Jake Miller to tie up the game. Wagner’s RBI double brought Barry home to give the Tigers their first lead of the day with a 2-1 score after one complete inning.
The Yellow Jackets tied up the game in the bottom of the third after Klingenstein was walked and brought home two batters later on an RBI-base hit from Hunter Miller to make the score 2-2 heading to the bottom of the second.
Wilson led off the bottom of the second inning with a standup double. He was brought home on an RBI-base hit by Massarini to put the Tigers back in front. Massarini ran home to score on a sacrifice grounder to double ETBU’s lead. Barry reached on his second single of the day. Barry was brought home for his second run of the day when Jase Jones launched the ball over the left-field wall for a two-run homer. McAdams followed that up with a home run of his own in the same area. That gave the Tigers a 7-2 lead heading into the third inning.
LeTourneau went three up, three down in the top of the third. The bottom half saw Wilson single and Massarini reach on a walk before Hunter Miller was hit by a pitch. That loaded the bases with Tigers. Kelley was hit by a pitch. That advanced the runners and scored Wilson. An RBI sacrifice fly from Barry scored Massarini. Jase Jones’ base-clearing double scored Jake Miller and Kelley. Jase Jones stole third before McAdams reached on a hit-by-pitch to put runners on the corners with two outs. Wagner reached on a hit-by-pitch to load the bases but a groundout ended the inning as ETBU led 11-2 after three innings.
The top of the fourth saw LeTourneau get on with a walk before the next three batters were retired to bring it to the bottom of the fourth inning. Wilson reached on another hit-by-pitch before Massarini singled. Jake Miller was walked and that loaded the bases for the Tigers. Kelley’s RBI single scored Wilson. That made the score 12-2 after four innings.
A pair of singles gave the Yellow Jackets a pair base runners in the top of the fifth. Hunter Miller was brought home on an RBI single from Jones to extend the game to the bottom of the fifth where ETBU put one man on with a single but was unable to add to its lead, bringing it to the sixth inning where the Tigers led 12-3.
Vaughn led off the sixth inning with a double. Greaff singled to score Vaughn. That made the score 12-4 heading to the bottom of the sixth.
Massarini led off with a double before being brought home on a two-run shot from Jake Miller that bounced off the scoreboard. Jase Jones came up with an RBI double to score Kelley who was walked. McAdams launched his second homer of the day to bring home Barry who was walked and Jase Jones. There were still no outs on the board. ETBU added a pair of singles. Jake Miller’s RBi single scored Wagner. Calvillo scored an RBI single from Kelley.
The top of the seventh saw Trevor Bates reach on a walk and Dane Jones on a single. They were each brought home on a pair of sacrifice grounders.
ETBU is slated to take on UT-Dallas on the road Tuesday at 3 p.m. LeTourneau is slated to host University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in a three game series starting Thursday at 7 p.m.