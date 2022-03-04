Rounding out one of the best years in East Texas Baptist University hockey, the Tigers received several awards from the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference (TCHC).
ETBU was awarded the “Coach of the Year” in Alain Savage and the MVP in Filip Söderström.
For the second year, Savage was named the TCHC’s Coach the of year and has led the ETBU program for five seasons. He has led ETBU into post season every year and guided ETBU to two regional and one national tournament appearance. This year, ETBU went undefeated in TCHC regular season play and were #7 in the West Region.
In his time, he has guided ETBU to their first regional victory which was also the first TCHC team to at the regional level. He also led ETBU to producing the TCHC’s first win—and appearance—in the ACHA Men’s Division II National Tournament in 2021. He holds an overall record of 88-34-2 and never had a losing season.
The TCHC’s MVP went to Söderström who played in 25 games tallying 27 goals and 40 assists for 67 points. He averaged almost three points per gam and ranked No. 2 in points for the entire ACHA Men’s Division II.
The All-TCHC first-team included three more ETBU players in Filip Söderström, Caleb Goudreau, Mitchell Dolese. Goudreau played a total of 24 games averaging two points per game. He finished the season with 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points. Dolese, a defensem, skated in 27 games picking up 29 points on 14 goals and 15 assists.
Tyler Fitzgerald made the All-TCHC second-team at goaltender. He played in 11 games during maintaing a 9-1 win/loss record and collected 150 saves.
ETBU finished the year at 25-4 and were the TCHC regular season champions. They recorded a program best 20-game winning streak and won 20+ games for the second time in three years.