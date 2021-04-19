BISMARCK, N.D. — Behind eight second period goals, the No. 14 East Texas Baptist University hockey team won their first American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II National Tournament game, 11-4, over No. 10 Adrian College.
ETBU ends the season at 12-8.
Caleb Goudreau recorded a team high five points with four goals and one assist. Both Ryan Gruszka and Davis VanGemerden each recorded two goals and an assist. Other goal scorers included two from Matt Duncan and one from Filip Soderstrom. Nick Bozzuto recorded 21 saves in goal.
The Bulldogs scored nearly four and a half-minutes into the contest. However, ETBU got two goals from Goudreau (9:36) and VanGemerden (10:26) to go up, 2-1. AC then knotted the score at two to end the first period. The Tigers then took control of the second period scoring seven goals from Soderstrom (2:11), Goudreau (5:56, 11:25, 17:58), Duncan (9:07, 16:50) and Van Gemerden (13:37) and Ryan Gruszka (19:47).
AC scored a goal late in the second and one in the third to trail 10-4. However, Gruszka added his second of the game at 14:32 in the third period as ETBU would take the win.
With 12 wins, ETBU has produced five straight winning seasons since starting their program in 2016-17. Last year they played in the ACHA West Regional Tournament and this year qualified for the national tournament.
They were ranked as high as 8th this year and were the 14th seed in the national tournament.