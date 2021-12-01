Friday will be a night to remember for the East Texas Baptist University hockey team as they host the inaugural “Teddy Bear Toss” at George’s Pond in Shreveport, La.
This new event has been started to help benefit the Marshall community and the Rainbow Room.
Taking on the University of Texas, Teddy Bears will be thrown onto George’s Pond at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum after ETBU scores their first goal. All fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to throw onto the ice.
“The Teddy Bear Toss is a great way for our ETBU Hockey program to give back to the Marshall community. We are very excited to be part of a great event like this. We want to pack George’s Pond on Friday night for our game against Texas so we want to have as many people there as possible with new stuffed animals. I wish they could toss them after every goal we scored but that would be a lot of Teddy Bears,” says head coach Alain Savage.
ETBU is currently 16-2 and 12-0 in the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference. They are on an 11-game winning streak coming off a sweep of the University of Texas on Nov. 19-20, 6-3, and 9-1.
Last year in the COVID-19 season, ETBU went 12-8 and qualified for their first-ever appearance in the ACHA Division II National Tournament finishing 1-2. They are in their sixth season as a program and never had a losing season while earning national rankings in the 2020-21 season.
The game will take place at 10:30 p.m. after the Shreveport Mudbugs game ends.
ETBU kindly asks that fans do not bring used stuff animals for this event.
For information, call the ETBU Student Engagement Department at 903-923-2320 or email studentengagement@etbu.edu.