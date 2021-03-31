ETBU Sports Information
In only its fifth year of existence, the East Texas Baptist University hockey team has qualified for the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II National Tournament.
ETBU will travel to Bismarck, North Dakota April 15-20 as the No. 15 seed.
In a season dealt with adversity due to COVID-19, ETBU finished the regular season with an 11-6 record. They qualified for the tournament by playing the minimum amount of games required and strength of schedule.
ETBU was ranked as high as No. 8 in the nation in the ACHA polls before finishing the regular season ranked No. 16. ETBU is 0-3 against ranked opponents this year facing both then No. 5 NC State and No. 3 Liberty University.
ETBU will be in a group pool along with No. 2 Lindenwood University, No. 7 Dakota College, and No. 10 Adrian College. Their first game will be at 7:30 p.m. on April 15 against Lindenwood.
ETBU has had five straight seasons of 10 or more wins in their program’s history. This is also their third straight season in which they qualified for tournament play. Last season, ETBU won the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference North Division title and was the number one seed overall.
Though they lost in opening round match, they still qualified for the ACHA West Regional Tournament. Traveling to Boise, Idaho, they won their first ever tournament game, 5-4, in overtime against California State-Northridge. The season ended with a 6-1 defeat to Metropolitan State University-Denver in the second round.
It was the 2018-29 season that ETBU was eligible to qualify for the TCHC Tournament and they did going 1-1. They won their first round game, 9-2, over Texas Christian but then fell to UTEP, 7-1, in the semi-finals. Last year, they lost to Texas A&M in the first round.