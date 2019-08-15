Brian Mayper entered his first day of practice in his second year as head football coach of the ETBU Tigers Thursday. With year one under his belt with the team, Mayper said entering year two is easier.
“Oh, it’s a lot easier,” Mayper said. “We have seniors and juniors that lead and sophomores that know what’s expected.
“So now, instead of having to explain it to everybody, the freshmen follow the direction of the returners.”
Mayper added there will be a few changes here and there but nothing major in terms of Xs and Os.
“We’ve tweaked a few things obviously, just as we see things we can improve on and things that can make us better but you’re going to see a similar offense, a similar defense,” he said.
The 2018 season saw the Tigers go 6-4 overall and 6-3 against American Southwest Conference opponents. In order for them to have a successful 2019 season, Mayper said the Tigers need to unify as a team.
“Our underlining purpose as a team is to be united, to be in ‘henotace’, our word ‘henotace,’ which means ‘oneness, united,’ Mayper explained. “As long as we’re united, that stuff is going to take care of itself.”
ETBU will open up the season on the road against Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Tigers’ first home game is slated for Saturday, Sept. 21 against Texas Lutheran.