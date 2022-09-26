In their third straight home match in the American Southwest Conference this week, East Texas Baptist University held off the McMurry University Warhawks in four sets, 25-23, 27-25, 27-29, 28-26. ETBU is now 13-2 and 5-2 in the ASC.
Graycee Mosley led the team with her 10th double-double of the year posting 21 kills and 22 digs. Lexi Moody recorded 28 assists followed by McKenzie Mansell with 21. Lillie Hill recorded 36 digs joining the 1000 digs club.
ETBU came into the first set with a 3-1 before McMurry tied it at four. A kill by Hannah Perry set the Tigers in motion for a run that made it, 7-4. McMurry kept it close, tying the set at 15. ETBU had another run that pushed their lead to five, 23-18. The set was ended on a kill by Kylie Smink.
The second set went extra as there were 13 ties and six lead changes. McMurry initially took a 3 point lead, 10-7, before ETBU was able to tie the score at 13 on a kill by Kristin Kruger. McMurry retook the lead 23-20 before ETBU tied it at 24 with a block by Perry and Kruger. A kill by Hope Shipp made ended the set, 27-25, as ETBU went up, 2-0.
An early run by McMurry to begin set three put them up, 8-3. ETBU eventually tied it up at 16. The set stayed neck and neck with kills by Reid and Mosley, however the set ended in McMurry’s favor, 29-27.
McMurry took an early lead in the fourth set but ETBU tied it at nine with an ace by Reid. ETBU then had a three-point lead, 14-11, on a kill by Mosley. McMurry tied the set at 17, keeping it close all the way to the end. Kills by Mosley, Reid, and Perry kept the score tied. Shipp ended the set with an assist to Kruger for the kill making it, 28-26.
ETBU will play again at home at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against LeTourneau University.