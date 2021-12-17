Up by only one point at the half, 27-26, the No. 17 East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team held Sul Ross State University to just one point in the third quarter as they won, 59-41.
ETBU is now 8-2 on the year and 4-1 in the American Southwest Conference.
Taylor Singleton led ETBU 12 points and nine rebounds adding three steals. Brooke Webster added 11 points while Mallory Stephens had nine points. Ashley Nunez had 10 points for SRSU. ETBU finished shooting 32% from the floor, 28% from the three-point line, and 58% from the stripe. They held SRSU to 24% shooting, 20% from the arc, and 59% from the free throw line. ETBU also out rebounded SRSU, 50-38, and forced 19 turnovers.
The first half was close as SRSU stuck with ETBU. SRSU came out with an 8-2 lead in the first three minutes (6:44) and moved it to a 10-4 lead by the six-minute mark. ETBU went on a 7-0 run to take the lead on a Grace Stephens three-pointer, 11-10, with 2:04 left but two free throws by SRSU gave them a 12-11 lead with 1:44 to go. Haley Fieseler hit a lay up at the 1:19 mark for a 13-12 lead as ETBU took the first quarter.
ETBU scored the first seven points in the second quarter for a 20-12 lead (5:33) before came back to com within two, 23-21, with 2:18 left. The 9-3 run put them in contention to take the lead but a Webster three-pointer made it 26-21 with under two minutes to play. SRSU came within one, twice, in the final 30 seconds before making one of two free throws cutting the lead to 27-26 at the half.
A defensive effort in third quarter was the difference as ETBU outscored SRSU, 13-1. It is the first time this season that ETBU allowed just one point in a period. The one point for SRSU came on a free throw at the 7:20 mark coming within two, 29-27. ETBU responded with an 11-0 run over six minutes for the 13-point lead, 40-27.
Men
An 11-0 run at the end of the game gave East Texas Baptist University enough room to pull away for an American Southwest Conference victory over Sul Ross State University, 87-69.
Up by just one point, 67-66, with just over six minutes to go in the game, ETBU’s run gave them a 12-point lead, 78-66, propelling them to the 18-point win. ETBU is now 3-6 on the year and 1-3 in the ASC.
In a career milestone in the second half, Chris Haynes become the 20th ETBU player to surpass 1,000 points in his career. With 39 seconds left in the first half, he recorded his first points of the game giving him 1,000 points. He finished with six points and now has 1,004 points. Robby Dooley was the last player in the 2019-20 season to score 1,000 points while Dylan Augustine did it in the 2016-17 season.
Four players scored in double figures as Aaron Gregg finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Darry Moore added 17 points and six rebounds followed by 14 points from Jayden Williams and Charlie Cochran. Trey Nelson had 19 points for SRSU. Both teams were even in shooting from the floor at 44%. ETBU made 10 three-pointers for 50% while SRSU only connected on 36%. SRSU shot 71% from the line while ETBU came in at 70%. SRSU did out rebound ETBU, 39-37, but the Tigers had eight blocks and forced 16 turnovers.
Building a six-point lead in the first three minutes, 8-2, ETBU was ready to run the tempo of the game. Cochran made three free throws and then a three-pointer by Gregg gave ETBU the six-point lead. SRSU came back to tie the game at 10 and then took a 15-13 lead before Kevin Charles tied it at 15 with 13:37 left. By the 7:32 mark, ETBU had a 10-point lead, 31-21, when Gregg connected on a layup. Gregg then gave ETBU a 14-point lead, 37-24, with 5:03 left on another lay up only to see SRSU cut the lead to seven, 39-32 with 2:14 left. Haynes ended the half on his milestone for the nine-point lead at the half, 43-34.
ETBU continued to keep their distance at the beginning of the second half. Williams hit a three-pointer at the 16:17 mark for a 12-point lead, 53-41. Over the next five minutes, SRSU slowly chipped away at ETBU’s lead cutting to on point, 59-58, on a 17-6 run looking to take the lead. With the ball, SRSU had two tries to take the lead in a minute but couldn’t get the ball to fall in. With 9:31 left, Gregg was fouled and converted two free throws to push the lead back to three, 61-58.
Just 25 seconds later, SRSU did tie the game at 61 on a three-point play and tried for the lead again but was blocked by Gregg. Gregg then grabbed an offensive rebound and put ETBU back in front by two, 63-61. Ryan Elzy made it 65-61 with 7:39 left but once again SRSU came within one, 67-66, with 6:02 left. This is when ETBU responded with their 11-0 run for a 78-66 lead putting the game away. SRSU came within nine, 78-69 (3:08), but ETBU ended the game on a 9-0 run for the win, 87-69.