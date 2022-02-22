For the fifth straight season, the ETBU women’s basketball team will be headed to the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament.
The Tigers will be the No. 2 seed but will be the hosts due to both the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s and women’s team winning the regular season. Since they cannot host both, it is the rotating year that the tournament goes to the women’s No. 2 seed in that situation.
ETBU finished the year at 19-4 and 15-3 in the ASC upsetting No. 14 UMHB in Belton.
Coming into the week, ETBU was ranked No. 3 in the NCAA Regional Poll behind No. 1 UMHB and No. 2 Whitman. ETBU has played in two ASC championship games over the past four years winning it in 2017-18.
It is the best run for the program in their NCAA Division III era for the ASC Tournament going 7-3 during the past four years.
Last year during the COVID post-season, the ASC higher seeds hosted the first round games and the final four teams played at the West host who was Sul Ross State. ETBU opened up with a 76-48 win over Belhaven in Marshall on March 10. They then defeated Sul Ross State, 72-56, in the semi-finals before falling to UMHB, 75-72, in the championship.
ETBU finished the season at 25-1 with a perfect 23-0 regular season.
ETBU won the ASC Tournament in the 2017-18 season under former head coach Rusty Rainbolt. Playing in Richardson, ETBU won its first game, 50-36, over Howard Payne. They then held off Texas Dallas, 66-61, before winning 71-70 over UMHB for the championship.
It went on to finish in the Elite 8 and posted a 25-7 record finishing at No. 11 in the nation.
The ASC Tournament will start on Thursday with ETBU hosting No. 7 seed Concordia Texas at 7:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, February 24
Game 1: No.4 UT Dallas (13-7) vs. No.5 LeTourneau (13-8) | 12 p.m.
Game 2: No.1 Mary Hardin-Baylor (21-3) vs. No.8 Belhaven (10-10) | 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: No.3 Hardin-Simmons (18-4) vs. No. 6 Sul Ross State (14-11) | 5 p.m.
Game 4: No.2 ETBU (19-4) vs. No.7 Concordia Texas (9-16) | 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, February 25
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 5 p.m.
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, February 26
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 7 p.m.