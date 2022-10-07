Facing their second ranked opponent this season, East Texas Baptist University will take on No. 4 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at Ornelas Stadium on Saturday.
It will be the 23rd meeting between the two programs as ETBU comes in a 2-2 and 2-1 in the ASC. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
UMHB is the reigning NCAA Division III National Champions but under new leadership this season as head coach Pete Fredenburg retired in January after starting the program in 1997.
Longtime assistant coach Larry Harmon was named the new head coach and is currently 4-1 and 2-0 in the ASC.
“They have been conference champs for a long time. We are excited to play them. They are a great team. They are physical. They are big and they are going to get after it,” ETBU head coach Brian Mayper said.
UMHB has dominated the series as ETBU has won only once coming in 2003 when they tied for the ASC Championship. ETBU has never won at home as the last meeting in spring 2021 in Marshall was the closest contest since their win in 2003.
UMHB had to kick a last second field with just over a minute to play to take the spring game, 30-28. Last year in Belton, UMHB won 34-14.
Coming into the game, ETBU is 2-1 in the ASC after a 31-10 win over Southwestern University in their first home game of the year. After falling behind in the first quarter, 10-7, ETBU reeled off 24 points and shut out Southwestern the rest of the way for their second ASC win.
“It was nice to have the fans in the stands and a packed house for family day. It was a great atmosphere and a great win to have,” said Mayper.
The defense had another great performance with four sacks and two interceptions and are allowing 23.3 points per game. They are second in the nation in team sacks per game at 4.75. Jahkamian Carr led the team with two sacks while Joey Johnson was named the ASC Defensive Player of the Week with 10 tackles.
ETBU also posted three rushing touchdowns by three different players. Melek Hamilton scored first on a five-yard run in the first quarter to make it 7-3. In the fourth quarter, Kylon Ashton pushed in from one-yard out and then Cornelius Banks ran up the middle 34-yards for the final score of the game. ETBU finished with a season best 161 yards rushing.