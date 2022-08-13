It was a welcoming day on Thursday for the East Texas Baptist University football program as they opened the 2022 season with their first day of practice. ETBU enters their fifth season under the helm of Brian Mayper.
“We are excited to be out here. It is a long time from spring until now,” says Mayper. “The Good Lord blessed us with some rain so it cooled us off a little bit. There is a lot of excitement around here and I feel really good about the returners and excited about the new guys. There will be a lot of competition and positivity.”
ETBU returns over 50 players from the 2021 team with 17 players that are either seniors or graduate students. Cory Stang (center) and James Wright IV (defensive line) return as All-ASC second teamers.
The offensive staff changed as Mayper added new coaches in Josh Moore (offensive coordinator), Craig Fant (offensive line) and Jordan Armstrong (wide receivers). All three bring a wealth of knowledge from NCAA Division I and II programs, professional level experience, and Texas High School coaching.
ETBU opens their 2022 season in Wisconsin on Saturday, September 3 at #19 Wisconsin-Oshkosh.