Three East Texas Baptist University softball players have been named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 50.
Tauryn Cummings, Tristen Maddox, and Courtney White are all top 50 players for the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA DIII Player & Pitcher Of The Year. This is the first time for all three players to be named to the Top 50 list.
ETBU is one out of five programs across the nation to have players to be represented this year.
Cummings, a sophomore from Houston, was named a NFCA All-American last season. Her awards include being All-ASC first-team, All-ASC Tournament team, ASC Freshman of the Year, ASC Player of the Week, and the NFCA All-West Region second-team.
She is batting .413 with 23 RBI and four home runs and nine doubles.
Maddox is a sophomore from Mission. She is batting .427. She leads the team with 29 RBI, six home runs, 12 doubles, and one triple. Last year she was an All-ASC third-team selection, the ASC Hitter of the Week, once, and on the NCAA Division III Marshall, Texas, All-Regional Tournament team.
White is the third sophomore chosen and is from Jonestown. She leads the team in batting at .448 posting 17 RBI, six doubles, and two home runs.
The list is compiled and the award is voted on by the elected members of the NFCA Division III All-American Committee with one head coach representing each of the 10 NCAA regions. The Top 25 finalists for the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division III National Player and Pitcher of the Year awards will be announced on May 10 and the winner will be announced on June 3 following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.
ETBU is currently ranked seventh in the nation with a 22-7 record and is off this weekend.