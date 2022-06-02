ETBU’s athletic department re-launched www.GoETBUTigers.com on Wednesday.
The new website is a first in five-years as ETBU continues their partnership with SIDEARM Sports powered by Learfield.
“We are excited to launch an updated and new ETBU Athletics website through SIDEARM Sports,” ETBU Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin said. “Our athletic website and social media platforms often serves as the front door to ETBU and we feel this website is a perfect reflection of East Texas Baptist University and Tiger Athletics, which further allows us to showcase our 23 athletic program and over 650 student-athletes, as well as their success and accomplishments. The new design and layout of the website took a lot of time and effort and I’m beyond grateful for the hard work and dedication from Adam Ledyard and our entire Athletic Communications staff.”
The new GoETBUTigers website features additional promotional items to market ETBU athletics. The main page features a promo section, a highlights area, video and podcasting portals, and new pages for ETBU gear, academics, and the Tiger Athletic Mission Experience.
Another change is switching all the video content to the ETBU Sports Net Watch page. The new website will connect videos on GoETBUTigers with the stories with video recaps, hype videos, and interviews. Along with the ETBU Sports Net, more photo galleries will be available for fans.
The sport team pages will have a new look and flow with schedules, rosters, and news. They will feature a schedule on the left side of the page with events and results along with the video/podcast area, facility pics, and highlights section below it.
Under the news area will be latest news along with photo galleries and the media wall. The roster bios will be able to highlight the student-athlete’s pictures along with an updated media, season, career, and historical section.
“This website design is made to help show how much ETBU athletics has to offer for student-athletes, fans, recruit, and parents. It markets all the great items that are happening for ETBU athletics,” says Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Adam P. Ledyard. “The inspiration for this website came from several NCAA Division I SIDEARM websites seeing what other schools have used to promote their programs. The end goal is to make GoETBUTigers.com a one-stop shop for all and to have everyone stay on GoETBUTigers.com.”
ETBU last re-designed their website in 2017 when they partnered with SIDEARM. SIDEARM will continue to be ETBU’s provider for live stats and live streaming.