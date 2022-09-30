For the first time in 2022, East Texas Baptist University will be at home in Ornelas Stadium under the lights.
The Tigers open their home season against Southwestern University at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
“It will be great to be back home on our home field as we haven’t played here since last year. We will be under lights and hoping for a packed house on family weekend,” said head coach Brian Mayper.
ETBU leads the series, 9-0, but the past two meetings have been close.
Last year, ETBU slipped by Southwestern, 27-17, in Georgetown, and the year before had an 11-point win, 28-17. Southwestern last made a trip to Marshall in 2018, as ETBU won, 51-21.
There have only been three meetings in Marshall as ETBU won in 2018, 2016 (33-23), and 2014 (58-34).
Both teams come into the contest with 1-1 records in the American Southwest Conference playing for that higher ranking in the conference.
Southwestern was down by as many as 14 points to McMurry last week but scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 35-26 lead. They went up by 12, 38-26, with just under nine minutes to play in the game. McMurry did fight back to pull within five, 38-33, with six minutes left in the game and then moved the ball to the Southwestern 31-yard line late in the quarter.
They turned the ball over on downs with 57 seconds left as Southwestern secured the win to move to 2-2 and 1-1 in the ASC.
“As the ASC proved last week anybody can be anybody on a given Saturday. Southwestern is a great opponent as they came back after being down to McMurry and came back to beat them. Coach Austin always has his guys fired up and every single time we have played them it’s been a battle,” said Mayper.
ETBU started slow against Howard Payne giving up 19 points early in the game. They fought back to within five, 26-21, but the Yellowjackets found a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to pull away.
ETBU’s offense showed a spark of what they could do in the second half scoring on three straight possessions with two touchdown passes from Cornelius Banks and a touchdown run by Devian Wilson from five-yards out. The offense finished with over 400 yards as 300 yards came in the second half.
“We would have liked to have the first quarter done over again but we had some guys make some great plays,” said Mayper. “Alek did a great job punting, Booker on defense and the entire defensive line did a super job, and then offensively, Devian Wilson had a couple of touchdowns. Cornelius Banks had his second career start at quarterback and did well with over 400 yards of offense. We just need to capitalize and make big plays and stop the big plays.”
The defense put together another outstanding performance recording an interception and six sacks. Christian Booker led the charge with 2.5 sacks while Trint Scott recorded his third pick of the year. HPU was averaging over 600 yards of total offense and 60 points a game but were held to just 33 points and 425 yards of offense.
“We are excited to have the parents here this weekend as they will have a lot of events on campus to do. It should be a great atmosphere for them under the lights on Saturday night,” said Mayper.