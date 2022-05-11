For the 15th time in program history, the East Texas Baptist University softball program has made the NCAA Division III National Tournament.
It will be the fourth time in the five tournaments that ETBU will host a regional also receiving host site bids in 2017, 2019, and 2021.
ETBU received a four-team tournament site that will feature three top 10 teams in the nation — No. 5 Belhaven University (American Southwest Conference Champions), No. 6 Linfield University (Northwest Conference Champions), and Fontbonne University (St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Champions) all received automatic bids from winning their conference and No. 7 ETBU was an at-large selection.
Overall, ETBU is 33-29 in the NCAA Tournament going 3-2 last year in the Marshall Regional. It was the fifth time in program history to play for a regional title. ETBU has won regional titles in 2010, 2014 and 2017 advancing to two Super Regionals. They have won one Super Regional in 2014, played in two World Series (2010, 2014), and were the 2010 national champions.
The NCAA Tournament opens up with ETBU hosting Linfield on Thursday at noon. These two programs are very familiar with each other and will be a re-match of the 2010 national championship in Wisconsin.
ETBU is 3-2 overall vs. the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament taking both games from them in 2010, 6-2, and 5-4 in the championship game. They also met twice in the 2004 Orange, CA Regional Tournament splitting as ETBU won the first game, 3-0, but lost the elimination game, 4-2. They also played in 2009 at the Marshall, Texas Regional Tournament in another close battle falling to the Wildcats, 2-1, in another elimination game.
ETBU has never played Belhaven or Fontbonne in the NCAA Tournament. Belhaven is making their second straight appearance and it is the first for Fontbonne since 2015. ETBU is very familiar with Belhaven playing them in the ASC and coming off seeing them three times last weekend in the championship tournament.
The first two games will be on Thursday at ETBU plays at 12:00 p.m. vs. Linfield with Belhaven taking on Fontbonne at 2:30 p.m.