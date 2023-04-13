Special to the News Messenger
Both East Texas Baptist University Men and Women’s track and field teams continue their season this month.
Men
Posting 14 top five finishes at the Harding University Bison Open, East Texas Baptist University produced some great times and distances against NCAA Division II, III, and NAIA programs. Jordyn Williams had two top five finishes in the 110 meter hurdles and 400 meter hurdles.
Williams won the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 57.18 out of 11 participants for the top NCAA Division III time at the meet. He was then third in the 110 meter hurdles at 15.55 also producing the top time for a NCAA Division III runner. The 4x100 meter relay team of Malik Cooper, Brandon Powell, Caster Brandon, and Detaveon Lewis. Rangel Miller was then second in the 200 meter dash out of 40 runners at 22.54.
In the field events, Donyvan Givens came in second in the long jump at 21’6.75” out of 28 participants. Francis Michael was then second in the triple jump (40’4.25”) and Landry Pedroza was second in the javelin out of 17 participants (169’2”). Also finishing second was Powell in the high jump clearing 6’8.75”).
ETBU will next participate in the Stephen F. Austin Relays April 14 through 15.
Below are the rest of the top five finishers for ETBU:
- 4x100 meter Relay — 41.49 (2nd of 8) – Malik Cooper, Brandon Powell, Caster Brandon, Detaveon Lewis
- Aidan Berwise — 400 Meter Hurdles – 59.85 (3rd)
- Christian Booker — Discus – 136’11” (4th of 29) – top D3 time
- Malik Cooper — Long Jump – 19’10.75” (5th)
- Calros Garibay — Javelin – 150’9” (4th)
- Donyvan Givens — Long Jump – 21’6.75” (2nd of 28) – top D3 result
- Torrance Lattimore — 400 Meter Hurdles – 1:02.85 (4th)
- Francis Michael — Triple Jump – 40’4.25” (2nd of 11) – top D3 result
- Rangel Miller — 200 Meter Dash – 22.54 (2nd of 40) – top D3 time
- Trenton Milner — Pole Vault – 13’11.25” (4th of 13)
- Landry Pedroza — Javelin – 169’2” (2nd of 17)
- Brandon Powell — High Jump – 6’8.75” (2nd of 17)
- Jordyn Williams — 110 Meter Hurdles – 15.55 (3rd of 15) – 3rd best D3 time
- Jordyn Williams — 400 Meter Hurdles – 57.18 (1st of 11) – top D3 time
Results
Relays
4x100 meter Relay
41.49 (2nd of 8) – Malik Cooper, Brandon Powell, Caster Brandon, Detaveon Lewis
Elijah Baker
5,000 Meter Run – 16:51.93 (11th)
Aidan Berwise
400 Meter Hurdles – 59.85 (3rd)
Christian Booker
Shot Put – 39.8’75” (8th of 29)
Discus – 136’11” (4th of 29) – top D3 time
Caster Brandon
100 Meter Dash – 11.18 (7th)
Malik Cooper
Long Jump – 19’10.75” (5th)
Kristopher Creel
100 Meter Dash – 12.63 (34th)
Karson Doherty
Long Jump – 19’4” (10th)
100 Meter Dash – 11.55 (17th)
Markus Duclair
100 Meter Dash – 11.51 (16th)
200 Meter Dash – 23.83 (15th)
Quinton Ford
1,500 Meter Run – 4:36.57 (23rd)
5,000 Meter Run – 17:52.47 (14th)
Calros Garibay
Javelin – 150’9” (4th)
Keithon Glenn
5,000 Meter Run – 18:10.38 (15th)
Gilbert Dominguez
100 Meter Dash – 11.10 (6th) – top D3 time
Donyvan Givens
Long Jump – 21’6.75” (2nd of 28) – top D3 result
200 Meter Dash – 23.39 (10th)
Beau Hill
Shot Put — 35’1.75” (14th)
Discus – 117’6” (11th)
De’Leon Jones
110 Meter Hurdles – 16.27 (6th)
100 Meter Dash – 11.35 (11th)
Torrance Lattimore
110 Meter Hurdles – 16.79 (9th)
400 Meter Hurdles – 1:02.85 (4th)
Francis Michael
Long Jump – 19’4.75” (9th)
Triple Jump – 40’4.25” (2nd of 11) – top D3 time
Rangel Miller
100 Meter Dash – 11.18 (8th)
200 Meter Dash – 22.54 (2nd of 40) – top D3 time
Trenton Milner
Pole Vault – 13’11.25” (4th of 13)
Noah Mink
5,000 Meter Run – 16:22.30 (7th)
Landry Pedroza
Javelin – 169’2” (2nd of 17)
Johnny Perez
Shot Put – 29’2.5” (21st)
Discus – 84’9” (24th)
Brandon Powell
High Jump – 6’8.75” (2nd of 17)
Christopher Randolph
Long Jump – 16’3.25” (18th)
Ernest Reyna
Javelin – 124’1” (8th)
Discus – 96’3” (20th)
Ty Sebek
Shot Put – 39’4” (9th)
Discus – 131’2” (7th)
Hammer – 75’9” (12th)
Da’Sean Thomas
400 Meter Dash – 53.74 (11th)
Carlos Torres-Izquierdo
100 Meter Dash – 11.20 (9th)
Jordyn Williams
110 Meter Hurdles – 15.55 (3rd of 15) – 3rd best D3 time
400 Meter Hurdles – 57.18 (1st of 11) – top D3 time
Daniel Zepeda
5,000 Meter Run – 16:38.91 (10th)
Women
Participating in the Harding University Bison Open against NCAA Division II, III, and NAIA programs, the East Texas Baptist University women’s track and field program produced several top 10 results in the sprints and distance races. There were six top 10 finishes on the day as Payton Clark posted two of them.
Clark finished sixth in the 200 meter dash (16.97) and was then seventh in the 100 meter dash (13.04) out of 24 participants. Allyson Prosperie came in fifth in the 400 meter dash (1:04.18) while Brooke O’Neal was ninth in the 100 meter hurdles (19.77). The top finish of the day came from Phoebe Dunham in third place of the 5,000 meter run at 19:27.16.
In the field events, Gracyee Mosley finished in eight place out 31 throwers in the discus at 118’2”.
ETBU will next participate at the Stephen F. Austin Relays April 14-15.
Top 10 Finishes
- Payton Clark — 100 Meter Dash – 13.04 (7th of 24)
- Payton Clark — 200 Meter Dash – 26.97 (6th)
- Phoebe Dunham — 5,000 Meter Run – 19:27.16 (3rd of 9)
- Graycee Mosley — Discus – 118’2” (8th of 31)
- Brooke O’Neal — 100 Meter Hurdles – 19.77 (9th)
- Allyson Prosperie — 400 Meter Dash – 1:04.18 (5th)
Results
Ache’ Anderson
800 Meter Run – 2:31.46 (11th)
Shakayla Browder
Javelin – 70’10” (13th)
Shot Put – 30’10.25” (15th)
Discus – 92’2” (17th)
Payton Clark
100 Meter Dash – 13.04 (7th of 24)
200 Meter Dash – 26.97 (6th)
Phoebe Dunham
5,000 Meter Run – 19:27.16 (3rd of 9)
Nakayla Holloway
Shot Put – 29’9.25” (16th)
Discus – 84’2” (19th)
Faith Hudson
100 Meter Dash – 14.19 (16th)
200 Meter Dash – 29.08 (23rd)
Graycee Mosley
Discus – 118’2” (8th of 31)
Brooke O’Neal
100 Meter Hurdles – 19.77 (9th)
Allyson Prosperie
400 Meter Dash – 1:04.18 (5th)
Maddie Reid
100 Meter Dash – 13.86 (14th)
200 Meter Dash – 28.47 (18th)