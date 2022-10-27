Entering their third season under head coach Chris Lovell, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team has been predicted to finish fifth in the American Southwest Conference Preseason poll.
They received 153 points and were nine points from fourth place. The Tigers have three players, Aaron Gregg, Darry Moore, and Kevin Charles on the ASC Players to Watch list.
“The ASC is going to be strong this year as is every year and we were picked right in the middle and honestly it’s right where we finished last year,” said head coach Chris Lovell. “I told the guys that if you don’t like where you are picked you have the opportunity to go do something about that.”
ETBU went 14-12 last year and 12-8 in the ASC. They made the ASC Tournament falling in the first round to Texas Dallas. Their biggest win of the year came on January 13 when they upset then #17 Mary Hardin-Baylor in Marshall.
Gregg, a senior from Austin, is entering is third year at ETBU after playing and starting in all 26 games in the 2021-22 season. He totaled 127 rebounds, 128 assists, 51 steals, and 390 points last season, including a personal best 31 points against Nebraska Wesleyan. He is a two-time All-ASC award winner being on the second-team last year as well as earning the ASC Player of The Week, once.
Moore, a junior from Tyler, is entering his second year at ETBU. In his first year at ETBU, he played and started in all 26 games recording 156 rebounds, 26 assists, and 380 points. He was named an All-ASC third-team selection and was the ASC Newcomer of the Year. He scored in double figures in 21 games with a career-high 22 points on three different occasions.
Charles, a senior from New Orleans, Louisiana, is entering his third year at ETBU. In the 2021-22 season, he played in 26 games, recording 196 points, 127 rebounds, and a career high double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds in a game against Howard Payne.
The Tigers held their first practice Saturday, October 15th, and Lovell says this about it, “It was great energy and great excitement about out season and our guys are working extremely hard. It was good to bet back on the court and work on some things to prepare for the upcoming season.”
ETBU opens their season with an exhibition game at Louisiana State University Alexandria on Wednesday, November 2 at 6:00 pm.
Women
Looking to build off their momentum of the making the NCAA Tournament last season, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team was back at practice on Saturday, October 15.
It was also that week that the American Southwest Conference Preseason Poll came out predicting ETBU would finish in third place with 169 points and four first place votes. There were also three players on the ASC Players to Watch List in Brooke Webster, Jade Goynes, and Bridget Upton.
“Anyone that has been in the ASC understands what this conference is made of. Last year three teams from our conference made the national tournament and that speaks for itself,” says head coach Blake Arbogast. “It’s going to be a battler all year, Thursday or Saturday night, home or on the road, it’s going to be tough. It should be another fun and competitive year.”
ETBU went 21-6 last year and was 15-3 in the ASC and hosted the tournament in Ornleas Gym. They played seven ranked teams and finished in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They opened the NCAA Tournament with a 65-53 victory over host #19 Rhodes College in Tennessee.
Looking at the ASC Players to Watch, Webster (Rockwall) is a junior entering her third year at ETBU. Last season she played in 27 games, scoring 120 points recording 61 rebounds and 23 steals. She was name ASC East Division Player of the Week on February 2, 2021. Her career high is 17 points against Louisiana Christian University.
Goynes (Fort Worth) is a sophomore and made the All-ASC Freshman team last year along with being All-ASC honorable mention. In the 2021-22 season, she played in 26 games, scoring 198 points recording 152 rebounds, 24 steals, and made 41 free throws. She produced two double with her most recent one versus Howard Payne with 14 points and 14 rebounds in which both were her career high.
Upton (George West) is a graduate student playing her third season at ETBU. Last season, she played in 26 games, scoring 209 points, including a career record of 22 in a game against Rhodes College. She also recorded 80 rebounds, 35 free throws, and made 28 three-pointers. In the ASC, she has earned four awards in the ASC Newcomer of the Year, All-ASC second team and honorable mention, and was the ASC Player of the Week on December 12, 2020.
The Tigers held their first practice Saturday, October 15th, and Arbogast said this about the practice, “It went really great. Our energy and effort and mental part that need to be there was there. Our returners helped our newcomers understand what the expectations were. I was really pleased with our first day from top down.”
ETBU will play their first game of the season in Marshall on Friday, November 11, at 7:00 pm against Christopher Newport University.