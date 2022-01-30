ETBU’s basketball teams came away victorious over UT-Dallas when the women won 61-47 and the men won 69-60.
Bridget Upton led ETBU’s women in scoring with 13 points and pulled down six rebounds. Jade Goynes almost had a double-double as she had 10 points and nine rebounds. Kaia Williams and Taylor Singleton each came away with nine points. Williams had four steals while Singleton had five rebounds. Brooke Webster had seven points and three steals. Grace Stephens recorded six points and five rebounds. Millie Dittmar had four points and five rebounds. Haley Fieseler finished with two points while Mallory Stephens came away with one point.
Paris Kiser dropped in 16 points to lead the Comets in scoring. Next in line was Anna Jefferson-Polk with nine points. She also had five rebounds and eight steals. Maddie Edler tossed in six points. Michaela Walker scored four points and had six rebounds. Alex Bowman and Jordan Maxwell each scored three points each. Trystan Clark, Jordan Rudd and Kaylee Boykin all had two points apiece.
Kiser score the first points of the game on a layup before Dittmar knocked down a pair of free throws to tie it up at 2-2. The next bucket didn’t come until 5:13 was left in the first quarter when Webster sank a shot from three-point range. Upton sank a three with 11 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 13-5 after one quarter. Williams and Singleton each knocked down a three to start the second quarter, spreading ETBU’s lead to 19-5. The Comets they went on a 10-0 run. A three from Kiser and a jumper from Jefferson-Polk cut ETBU’s lead to 23-17. A jumper by Clark with 36 seconds left made the score 25-21, ETBU, heading into the halftime break.
Paris scored the first points of the second half on a jumper to make it a two-point game. The next seven points went to ETBU to give the Tigers a 32-23 lead. A three from Upton and a two from Goynes gave the Tigers a double-digit lead. Upton added a pair of free throws to spread the Tigers’ lead to 41-29 with 30 seconds left in the third. The fourth quarter started off with a three from Williams before Maxwell answered with a three of her own but ETBU put it on cruise control and sealed up the 61-47 win.
Darry Moore led ETBU’s men in scoring with 20 points. Kevin Charles had 14 points and five rebounds. Jayden Williams tossed in 12 points. Chris Haynes had 11 points and five rebounds.
Kameron Pruitt led the Comets with 15 points. James Curtis tossed in 10 points. Kolton Pruitt scored nine while Will Isaac and Caden McKenzie scored eight points each.
Kameron Pruitt threw down a dunk to score the first points of the game. A jumper from Cochran tied it up and the two teams went back and forth. ETBU trailed by four before Williams drained a jumper and Charles added a dunk to tie up at 12. Moments later, a dunk by Moore put ETBU within one point but a pair of layups gave the Comets some separation. A dunk, a layup and a free throw for ETBU knotted the game up at 23. UT-Dallas scored the final three points of the first half at the foul line to go into halfime with a 28-25 lead.
The second half saw UT-Dallas jump to a 35-28 lead. The Tigers trailed 39-38 when Charles went to the hoop to put ETBU back in front. Haynes went 2-for-2 on ETBU’s next possession to give the Tigers a three-point lead. Williams doubled his team’s lead with a three before UT-Dallas knocked down back-to-back field goals to make it a one-point game before regaining the lead. The lead continued to switch hands. A three from Williams gave the Tigers a 58-54 lead. A layup by Moore spread ETUB’s lead to six points. With just under two minutes remaining, Haynes knocked down a pair of foul shots to give ETBU a double-digit lead. Curtis threw up a three to score the final points of the game as ETBU sealed up the 69-60 win.
ETBU will be at Howard Payne Thursday and at Sul Ross State Saturday.