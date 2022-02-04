Women
BROWNWOOD – Turning up the defense in the second quarter, No. 16 ETBU ran away with an American Southwest Conference victory over Howard Payne University, 73-48. ETBU is now 15-3 and 11-2 in the ASC.
Grace Stephens collected a career-high 17 points with four rebounds. She shot 6-of-8 from the field. Taylor Singleton added 12 points with four rebounds. Jade Goynes led the team with nine rebounds and had eight points. Bria Neal had 15 points for HPU.
ETBU forced 20 turnovers with eight steals and out rebounded HPU, 48-25. ETBU shot just 35 percent from the floor, 33 percent from the arc, and 75 percent from the line. HPU finished making 30 percent from the floor, 21 percent from the three-point line, and 70 percent from the free throw line.
The first quarter was the closest as ETBU came away with a 23-18 lead. ETBU took an early 6-2 lead on a three-pointer by Mallory Stephens but almost two minutes later, HPU had the lead, 10-8, on an 8-2 run. By the 4:14-mark, HPU extended the lead to 14-10. ETBU ended the last four minutes on a 13-4 run for the five-point lead. Goynes gave ETBU the lead, 19-18, with 2:01 left and then made it a five-point lead, 23-18, with 41 seconds left.
In the second quarter, ETBU allowed just seven points for a 33-25 lead at the half. setting the tone for the rest of the game. Stephens made it a seven point lead right away just 16 seconds in, 25-18, but HPU got the lead down to two, 25-23, with 8:07 left. ETBU scored the next five points, pushing the lead back to seven, 32-25, on another Stephens shot. Neither team hit a shot in the final 2:59 as Singleton made one free throw for the eight-point halftime lead.
The defensive pressure continued in the third quarter as HPU shot just 10 percent from the floor, not making any three-pointers (0-of-5). HPU had two free throws early on to come within six, 33-17, but by the 4:58 mark, ETBU was up by 13 points on a Brooke Webster layup, 40-27. HPU cut the lead to 10, 43-33, on two more free throws with 1:20 left and even when the quarter ended was down 10 points, 46-36. Nine of HPU’s points came on free throws in the quarter to stay within reach.
ETBU opened up its offense in the fourth quarter scoring 27 points and holding HPU to 12 for the 73-48 win. With 6:01 left, HPU came within 11, 54-43, but over the next five minutes saw ETBU go on a 16-2 run to make it 70-45. Emma Stelzer finished off the run with a free throw. Chloe Rogers finished off the game with a three-pointer with 23 seconds remaing, ending the scoring.
ETBU travels to Alpine Saturday to meet Sul Ross State at 1 p.m.
Men
BROWNWOOD – Shooting over 50 percent from the floor, ETBU’s men’s basketball team held off Howard Payne University, 89-73, in American Southwest Conference play in the Brownwood Coliseum. ETBU is now 11-9 and 9-6 in the ASC.
Darry Moore led ETBU with 20 points, shooting 6-of-7 from the floor with six rebounds. Aaron Gregg and Kevin Charles both had double-doubles. Gregg posted 19 points and 14 rebounds with five assists while Charles had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Haynes added 13 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. Myles Brown had 24 points for HPU.
ETBU shot 52 percent from the floor, 27 percent from the three-point line, and 70 percent from the stripe. HPU made 39 percent of its shots, was 38 percent from the arc, and 60 percent from the free-throw line. ETBU out-rebounded HPU, 50-32, and forced 14 turnovers.
The first eight minutes of the game went back and forth with both teams leading. With 11:53 to go, the game was tied at 18 when ETBU started a run. Gregg hit a layup that gave ETBU the lead in a 6-0 run for an 24-18 lead at the 9:41 mark. By the 7:25 mark, HPU was within one, 27-26, but ETBU once again was up by six, 34-28, with 4:28 left on a Haynes three-pointer. A HPU free throw cut the lead to five, 34-29, and a 10-1 ETBU run followed for a 14-point lead, 44-30, with 1:18 to go in the half on two Moore free throws. Gregg kept the lead at 14, 46-32, with a layup just before the half ended.
By the 18:16 mark in the second half, ETBU went up 21 points on a Gregg fast break layup.
ETBU kept its distance from that point on. Jayden Williams continued to give ETBU a 20-point lead, 65-46, on a layup with 14:17 left. Less than three minutes later, HPU was within 14, 65-51, on a 5-0 run but Charles put ETBU back up by 20 points, 73-53, with 8:42 remaining. HPU came no closer than 12 points the rest of the way. Moore hit two more free throws with 1:27 to go for the final score of 89-73.
ETBU heads to Alpine Saturday for an ASC game vs. Sul Ross State at 3 p.m.