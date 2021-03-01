ETBU Sports Information
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Scoring 16 goals this weekend, the No. 12 East Texas Baptist University hockey team swept Texas Christian University to move to 8-3 overall.
ETBU now has four wins over TCU this season.
Game one saw seven goals from ETBU with Riley Knott having a hat-trick performance while dishing out an assist. Ryan Gruszka tallied a goal and an assist while Matt Duncan added two assists for the day. Austin Filippo would be in net for 17 saves.
Game two had nine goals scored in the shutout win. Gruszka and Caleb Goudreau had two goals between them while Bowen Buchanan tallied his first goal of the season. Hunter McAdams went in net for this game and finished with nine saves.
Game 1
It didn’t take long for ETBU to get on the board as Filip Soderstrom scored eight seconds into the game. The Horned Frogs would get their first and only goal of the series with 9:44 to goal in the period. But, Knott would answer with the next two goals at 2:38 to go in the first and 15:17 to go in the second for a 3-1 lead.
Gruszka (13:10) would score two minutes later while Davis VanGemerden found the back of the net with 2:25 to play. With 24 seconds to go in the second period, Baird would make it 6-1. The Tigers wound up with one goal in the third period from Knott, who completed his hat-trick and a 7-1 win.
Game 2
ETBU would have three first period goals beginning with Gruszka (18:08) almost two minutes in. Knott (13:02) and Julian Chau (4:30) would make it 3-0 after the first period. The Tigers then saw four goals in the second period starting with Goudreau (15:25) for a 4-0 lead.
It was 5-0 following a Hunter Dorram (13:23) goal when Goudreau recorded his second of the game at 9:39 in the period. Gruszka would tally his second of the game with 17 seconds to go in the period. The third period saw two Tigers get their first goals as Mitch Dolese (12:04) and Bowen Buchanan (7:43) added two more goals for a 9-0 final.