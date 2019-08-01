■ Editor’s Note: This is the ninth in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at ETBU during the 2018-19 school year.
ETBU Sports Information
As the 2018-19 ETBU top 10 team moments countdown nears its conclusion, the No. 2 moment belongs to the women’s tennis team for winning the American Southwest Conference East Division regular season title for the first time in program history.
ETBU’s women’s tennis team achieved an unbeaten ASC East Division record at 4-0 to claim its first division title in program history. In all four contests against Louisiana College, LeTourneau University, the University of Ozarks, and Belhaven University, ETBU only conceded one point to LETU. This helped ETBU to a 14-6 overall record and a regional ranking.
The ASC Tournament was hosted by ASC West Division winner UT-Dallas as ETBU won its first two matches in the tournament over Concordia University and Hardin-Simmons. In the end, they fell in the title game to UTD 5-2. ETBU had multiple players receive all-ASC awards while head coach Jeff Bramlett was given the East Division Coach of the Year honor.
This senior class played in three ASC Tournament Championships in four years winning the title in 2017 and will go down as the most decorated class in program history.