ASC Honors
For the second time in three weeks, East Texas Baptist University has received an American Southwest Conference men’s soccer Player of the Week award. This week, freshman Brenden Gajewski (Dripping Springs) earned the offensive player of the week for his play in two matches.
Joel Garica is the other Tiger to receive the award on September 13th.
Gajewski played in both matches for ETBU off the bench in wins over Schreiner University, 2-1, and Mississippi University for Women. He earned the award from his play vs. Schreiner scoring both goals as ETBU won their fifth match of the year. Down 1-0, he tied the game at one in the 30th minute and then gave ETBU the lead in the 54th minute.
ETBU is now 5-2-1 on the season and start ASC play this Thursday hosting Concordia University Texas at 7:30 p.m.
East Texas Baptist University’s Addison Funk (Bryant, Ark.) has earned her first American Southwest Conference women’s soccer weekly award being named the Defensive Player of the Week.
This is the third time this season that ETBU has earned a weekly award as Sarah Ramos and Aailyah Casas have both been the Offensive Player of the Week last week.
Funk helped ETBU to a 2-0 record on the week finishing out non-conference play with wins over Hendrix College, 1-0, and Howard Payne, 2-0. She recorded both shutouts in 180 minutes of play with six saves. In the 1-0 win over Hendrix on the road, she posted six saves. She stopped a shot in the 16th and 44th minute just before half. In the 2nd half, she stopped two late shots in the 88th and 89th minutes. Against HPU, the Yellowjackets didn’t record a SOG at all.
ETBU is 6-2-1 on the year and open ASC play on Thursday night vs. Concordia University Texas at 5:00 p.m.
Recording her 1,000th dig and helping East Texas Baptist University to two wins, Lillie Hill (Schertz) has earned hers second American Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Week award. This is her fourth career ASC Defensive Player of the Week award and ETBU’s fourth Player of the Week award this season.
Playing in three matches in the ASC, ETBU went 2-1 on the week with a sweep over Hardin-Simmons University. Hill averaged 6.91 digs per set and recorded 76 digs tying her career high of 36 against McMurry. She had 18 digs vs. Texas Dallas and then 22 against Hardin-Simmons before gaining her 1,000th dig vs. McMurry.
ETBU is now 13-2 on the year and 5-2 in the ASC.
Golf
TEMPLE — Down one shot as a team headed into the final day of play at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Fall Men’s Invitational, the East Texas Baptist University men’s golf team came from behind to claim the championship by five strokes over the University of Texas Dallas.
ETBU shot a 556 (277-279) to finish ahead of the Comet’s 561 (276-285) and UMHB’s 563 (279-284).
Kip Childress tied as the medalist for the tournament shooting a 147 (69-68). He came in tied for third after day one and shot one stroke better with a 68 to tie Howard Payne’s Kyle Anderson (71-66) and UTD’s Tyler Durden (67-70). Also making the UMHB All-Tournament team were Hank Crain and Jack Sladek.
Crain went from seventh place to fourth place on day two with a final of 138 being just one off the medalist. He shot a 70 on Monday and then a 68 on Tuesday for fourth place. Sladek also tied for fourth place with Crain with a 138. He posted the identical scores of 70 on day one and 68 on day two.
Colby Dupuis came in tied for 21st with a 145 (70-75) while Emmett Ely was tied for 25th (68-78) with a 146. Michael Milstead finished tied for 39th with a 149 (74-75).
ETBU will be at the Tempest Golf Club next Monday and Tuesday at the LeTourneau Fall Invitational.