BASEBALL
After not being on the field for 11 months due to COVID-19, the East Texas Baptist University baseball team returned to Woods Field for their 2021 spring opener and started with a bang. Behind stellar offense and brilliant pitching, the Tigers came up with two wins over Jarvis Christian College, 8-3, and 9-2, to begin the 2021 season 2-0.
Game one saw ETBU take care of business with two homers as they won 8-3. Carson Wilson (two hits) made the most of his first game with four RBI, including a home run in his first at-bat. Christopher Robinson also homered and drove in two RBI. Jake Miller and Will Kelley would each have two hits. Rece Gustafson (2.0 IP, two runs, four hits, two K’s) received the start, but Cole Godkin earned the win in five relief innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out a career-high seven hitters.
In game two, the Tigers would use a six-run fourth inning to pull away from the Bulldogs, 9-2. Wilson and Austin Barry (RBI) would each have two hits while Jake Miller hit a three-run homer. Robinson tacked on two more RBI to finish with four on the day. Adrian Stover would get the win in four innings allowing one run on four hits while striking a new personal best five batters.
The Tigers will have a three-game series with Centenary College later this weekend. While Friday night will be on the road in Shreveport, La., the next two will be at ETBU starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday pending weather conditions.
BASKETBALL
After winning a top 10 match up over the University of Texas Dallas, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team moved up one spot in the latest D3hoops.com national poll. ETBU is now ranked #2 in the nation with their 18-0 record.
ETBU received three first-place votes and 203 overall points. They were just 18 points behind #1 Hope College who had 12 first-place votes. ETBU has the longest winning streak in NCAA women’s basketball at 18 games reaching their highest ranking in program history. Whitman followed ETBU in third with 172 votes. Hardin-Simmons University sits at ninth and Texas Dallas at 10th while LeTourneau is receiving votes.
ETBU travels to Concordia-Texas today in ASC crossover action play at 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
The East Texas Baptist University volleyball team won their first match last week and earned an American Southwest Conference Player of the Week award in Bailey O’Bannon. She was named the ASC East Defensive Player of the Week.
In the five-set win over Hardin-Simmons, she averaged 1.00 blocks per set. She helped ETBU come from behind in the victory by also hitting .273 with five kills. This is her first ASC award of her career.
ETBU will host Belhaven University on Friday, playing a double header starting at 5 p.m. in Ornelas Gym.
SOCCER
Coming off an overtime victory against Piedmont College, the East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer team gained the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week award in Amy Pineda. This is her first ASC weekly award.
Pineda netted two of ETBU’s three goals in the double overtime victory on Friday night. She gave the Tigers the golden goal in the 108th minute for the win. She also recorded the first goal of the game in the 14th minute to tie the game at one. Overall, she took five shots with three on goal.
ETBU is currently 2-0 and will host Louisiana College on Friday in their first ASC match of the spring season.