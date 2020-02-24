BASKETBALL
MEN
Locked in a tight battle with American Southwest Conference opponent Louisiana College, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team was unable to deliver the final victory of the regular season in Ornelas Gymnasium falling to the Wildcats, 78-77.
ETBU ends the regular season at 19-6 overall and 12-4 in the ASC East Division. They will be the No. 3 seed for the East Division next week in the ASC Championship Tournament in Alpine, Texas.
Both Chris Haynes and Robby Dooley powered the ETBU effort with 18 points each. Landin Brown and Jordan Gray added 14 points apiece. Austin Denzel led all scorers with 24 points, including the game-clinching layup in the final seconds. As a team, ETBU shot 53.8% from the floor (28-of-52) and connected on just 7-of-19 (36.8%) attempts from downtown.
ETBU will now face Concordia University-Texas on Thursday in Alpine in the ASC Championship Tournament.
WOMEN
Closing out their last regular season game in Ornelas Gym with a tribute to six seniors, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball used their defense to propel themselves to a 69-37 victory over Louisiana College.
ETBU ends the regular season at 19-6 overall and 13-3 in the American Southwest Conference East Division. They will be the No. 2 seed from the East Division in The ASC Championship Tournament next week.
Two of ETBU’s seniors in Kendrick Clark and Kim Childress would tally double figures with 14 and 10 points respectively. Paige Royal would contribute with 12 points off the bench. Tatyana Lacey led ETBU with nine rebounds. While none of LC’s players scored double-figures, Maya Washington had nine points.
ETBU will head to Richardson to compete in the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament this week. They will open against Howard Payne University at noon on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Splitting the doubleheader and earning their first win of the year, the East Texas Baptist University baseball team took game one, 9-3, in explosive fashion but fell in game two, 8-4. ETBU is now 1-7 overall and 1-2 in the American Southwest Conference.
It took a nine run outburst in the sixth inning for the Tigers to earn the 9-3 victory over HPU in Game 1.
Ryan Kasper recorded two hits while he, Ford Spigener, and Jake Miller (hit) each had two RBI. Alan Underwood received his first win of the season lasting six innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out four batters. Alek Arellano pitched the final inning with two runs on one hit allowed while striking out one.
The Yellow Jackets returned the favor in Game 2 as they would take an 8-4 win to claim the series.
Once again, Kasper led with two hits and recorded a RBI along with Brady Faulkner, Cameron Neel, and Dylan Singletary. While Derrick Findley (0.1 IP, one run, two hits, one strikeout) was the starting pitcher, Blake Corbin took the loss going 2.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three. Peter Delkus, Austin Schaper, Sayers Collins, Erik Gipson, Daniel Rubio, Creed Spenrath, and Julian Pokorny would each make an appearance in the game.
ETBU will host Millsaps College at 4 p.m. today at Woods Field.
SOFTBALL
BROWNWOOD - It took a wild pitch to score the only run of the game as the No. 13 East Texas Baptist University softball team finished off the sweep over Howard Payne University, 1-0, in 10 innings.
ETBU is now 7-0 and 3-0 in the American Southwest Conference.
Beatriz Lara pitched all 10 innings striking out 10 batters allowing two hits to improve to 5-0. Mariah Delgado, Regina Garza, Daniella Solis, and Emily Deramus would each have a hit for the Tigers while Sarah Cedillo scored the only run of the game. Tia Campos would finish all 10.0 innings for HPU allowing four hits with two strikeouts and one earned run.
ETBU will be hosting Sul Ross State next Friday for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
ETBU Sports Information