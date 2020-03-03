BASKETBALL
Six East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball players have been given American Southwest Conference awards for their play in the 2019-2020 season. Earning awards are Robby Dooley, Christopher Haynes, Landin Brown, Nathan Fontenot, Jordan Gray, and Jayden Williams.
Dooley was named to the ASC East Division first team for the second time in his career earning his third straight East Division honor. He led ETBU in points with 444, including a season high 32 at LaGrange College (11/22/19). A recipient of four ASC East Player of the Week honors in his career, he also posted four double-doubles on the season. He would finish second on ETBU in rebounds (167), assists (61), steals (52), and blocks (12). Dooley was also named to the ASC All-Defensive team and ASC All-Tournament team which was the second of his career.
Haynes was voted onto the ASC East Division second team. Leading ETBU with 31 blocks, 175 rebounds, and 89 made free throws, he was second on the team with 407 points including a career-high 27 at LeTourneau (1/30/20). He also posted three double-doubles throughout the season. This is the second All-ASC East Division award for his career.
Three ETBU players in Brown, Fontenot, and Gray were named honorable mention. Brown earned his third All-ASC East honor and was also selected as an All-ASC East Defensive Team member for the second time. He was ETBU’s leader in assists (136) and steals (54) while scoring 250 points (8.9 ppg) and grabbing 129 rebounds (4.6 rpg). He would post a double-double against Belhaven (19 points, 13 assists).
Fontenot tallied 226 points, which included 23 vs. Centenary (12/9/19). He would also finish with 57 rebounds, 21 assists, 23 steals, and 10 blocked shots. He finished second in three-pointers (47), including six against Belhaven (2/20/20). This is the second straight season Fontenot was an honorable mention selection in the East Division.
Gray joins Fontenot as a two-time honorable mention member. Gray finished fourth in scoring (231 points), rebounds (106), and assists (49) on the team while finishing third in steals (24) and three-pointers made (45). He also recorded two double-doubles against LC (11 points, 10 rebounds) and UMHB (22 points, 12 rebounds).
Williams earns his first ASC East Division award as member of the all-freshman team. Scoring 111 points, he was fifth on the team in assists with 35. He would finish with 39 rebounds, nine steals, and 22 three-pointers while making all but one of his 18 free-throw attempts.
ETBU finished its season playing for the ASC Championship in Alpine. The Tigers posted 21 wins which is the third 20-win season in the last six years and second in three years under head coach Brandon Curran.
GOLF
In her first collegiate spring tournament, East Texas Baptist University women’s golfer Makenzie Pinkson was the medalist at the Pinecrest Collegiate and has earned the American Southwest Conference Golfer of the Week. Pinkston helped ETBU to the program’s first-ever tournament win, also.
She shot a 162 (81-81) edging out teammates Elizabeth Hardy and Emily Watson by a stroke to win the tournament. ETBU claimed the top four places to win the tournament.
This is Pinkston’s first career medalist honors.
ETBU now heads to a very tough regional tournament in Kerrville next Monday and Tuesday at the Schreiner Spring Shootout.
HOCKEY
After a historic season for the East Texas Baptist University hockey team, junior Riley Knott became the first player to be named to the American Collegiate Hockey Association All-West Region team. He earned a forward spot on the second team.
The native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, finished as the top offensive player for ETBU. Scoring 77 points, he poured in 37 goals, which was second in the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference, and dished out 40 assists (second in the TCHC). Named as TCHC Player of the Week on November 13, 2019, he was also selected as All-TCHC first team.
ETBU finished the regular season at 21-3-1, including an undefeated 12-0 North Division record. They then went 1-2 in the post season gaining their first-ever bid to the ACHA West Regional Tournament where they won their opening game over California State University-Northridge, 5-4, in overtime. They finished the season at 22-5-1 after a, 6-1, loss to No. 3 Metropolitan State University of Denver.
ETBU Sports Information