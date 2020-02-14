HOCKEY
History continues to be made in the magical season for the East Texas Baptist University hockey team as they received a bid to the ACHA Division II West Regional Tournament. ETBU, who is in their fourth year as a program, earned their first bid as the #10 team in the region.
The West Regional will take place from Feb. 27-29 in Boise, Idaho, with 10 teams from the region. The No.1 (Univ. of Mary) and No. 2 (Providence-ND) receive automatic bids to the national tournament in Frisco, and won’t have to participate in the regional tournament.
ETBU will face No. 11 seeded California State University-Northridge on Feb. 27. These two teams faced each other on Oct. 11 in California as ETBU took a 4-3 win in overtime. ETBU went 3-0 against the California teams on that trip from Oct. 11-13 also defeating Cal State-Fullerton, 5-2, and Long Beach State, 9-1.
Times and place in Boise, Idaho, will be announced soon.
ETBU is currently 22-3-1 and were the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference North Division champions.
BASKETBALL
MEN
Leading from tip off to the end of the game, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team earned their 17th win of the year with a 98-82 victory over the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
ETBU is now 17-5 overall and 10-3 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
Jordan Gray recorded a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Tigers. Nathan Fontenot scored 18 points while Chris Haynes finished with 15 points. Jaden Conner (11 points) and Robby Dooley (10 points) would also score in double-figures. Sam Moore was the leading scorer for UMHB with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds.
ETBU will shift their attention to Concordia University-Texas at 3 p.m. today at Ornelas Gym.
WOMEN
Facing their second straight nationally ranked team, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team came up short to No. 17 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 70-65.
ETBU is 16-6 overall and 10-3 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
Amanda Wilson poured in 21 points to lead ETBU while sharing the rebound lead with Kim Childress (nine points) at eight apiece. Kendrick Clark also scored in double-figures with 14 points. Other contributors for ETBU included Paige Royal with seven points off the bench.
ETBU will host Concordia University – Texas at 1 p.m. today.
ETBU SPORTS INFORMATION