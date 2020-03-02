BASKETBALL
Six players earned awards from the American Southwest Conference for the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team.
ETBU had two players earn first-team honors, two players on the second teamer, one all-freshman member, and one honorable mention player.
Honored on the All-ASC East Division first team were Kim Childress and Kendrick Clark. Childress earns her third All-ASC East first team award after leading ETBU with 323 points, 195 rebounds, 69 assists and 70 free throws made. In all, Childress finished with 12.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg, and 2.5 apg. She recorded six double-doubles and was named as ASC East Player of the Week on December 2, 2019. In her career, she was also d3hoops.com All-West Region third team in 2017-18, All-ASC and the ASC Newcomer of the Year (2017-18), and a two-time ASC East Player of the Week.
Earning her second straight All-ASC East Division first team honor is Clark. She was also voted onto the ASC All-Defensive team for the second straight season. Finishing second on ETBU in scoring with 309 points, including tying her career high of 25 against Trinity (11/23/19), Clark was ETBU’s leader with 50 steals and 43 three-pointers. She would finish averaging 12.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, and 1.8 apg. In her career, she was All-ASC (208-19), ASC East Newcomer of the Year (2018-19), and the ASC East Player of the Week, once.
Selected as All-ASC East second team were Taylor Singleton and Amanda Wilson. Singleton, who also joins Clark on the defensive team, finished the year with 79 points (4.4 ppg), including a career-high 16 against the University of Texas Dallas (1/9/20). She also had 34 steals, 44 assists (2.4 apg), and 46 rebounds (2.6 rpg) despite playing 18 games for the season. Last year, she was on the All-ASC freshman team and has one ASC East Player of the Week award.
Wilson earns her second All-ASC East award after posting 291 points (10.8 ppg) and grabbed 177 rebounds (6.6 rpg). She had three double-doubles, including games where she set career-highs in points against McMurry (1/4/20; 25 points, 10 rebounds) and rebounds against Mary Hardin-Baylor (2/28/20; 18 points, 16 rebounds). Finishing as ETBU’s leader in blocked shots (28), she has made the ASC All-Tournament team, twice.
Mollie Daniel earns her first award being named to the All-ASC freshman team. Playing in 21 games with one start, she scored 60 points (2.9 ppg) including a season-high 13 vs. Belhaven (1/25/20), which also saw her make all seven free throws. She finsihed with 35 assists (1.6 apg) and 17 steals and blocked one shot against UMHB.
Mallory Stephens was voted as an All-ASC honorable mention selection. Stephens scored 104 points (3.9 ppg) including 10 vs. St. Thomas (MN) (11/9/19). Grabbing 61 rebounds (2.3 rpg) and dishing out 16 assists (0.6 apg), she was effective on defense with 16 steals and two blocked shots. This is Stephens’ first All ASC-East honor.
ETBU finished the season posting their third straight 20-win season (20-7) and going 13-3 in the East Division to finish second.
SOFTBALL
Earning another American Southwest Conference weekly award is the East Texas Baptist University softball team as Presley Cox was named the East Division Pitcher of the Week. This is the fourth week in a row that ETBU has earned an ASC player of the Week.
Cox earned two wins during ETBU’s sweep of Sul Ross State University.
In the second game of the series, she pitched a complete game six-inning shutout allowing two hits while striking out six batters in an 8-0 win. In the final game of the series, she came out of the bullpen to pitch five relief innings allowing one run on four hits with one strikeout for the win. For the weekend, she pitched 11.0 innings and posted a 0.64 ERA with seven strikeouts.
At 10-0, No. 4 ETBU will travel to Tucson, Arizona to take part in the 2020 NFCA Leadoff Classic. The first two games are on Friday at 2:30 p.m. against DePauw University and 4:30 p.m. against St. John Fisher College.
ETBU Sports Information