MARSHALL — Trailing by eight points in the third quarter, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team rallied with a strong fourth quarter for a three-point victory over LeTourneau University, 50-47.
The Tigers have won nine straight games and are 15-4 overall and 9-1 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
Scoring 13 points in the second half, Kendrick Clark (four steals) was ETBU’s top scorer with 19 points overall while Amanda Wilson (three blocks) finished with a double-double adding 12 points and 10 rebounds. Mallory Stephens would also pitch in eight points while Kim Childress shared team highs with Wilson with three blocks and 10 rebounds. Micayla Mikulski was the top scorer for LETU with 20 points while Keauna Whitfield finished with 15 points.
ETBU travels to Clarksville, Arkansas on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. start with the University of Ozarks.
MEN
Held to their lowest shooting percentage of the season from the field and beyond the arc, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team fell to the LeTourneau University, 81-71, in American Southwest Conference East Division play.
ETBU is now 15-4 overall and 8-2 in the ASC East.
Four Tigers were in double-figures as Robby Dooley led with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Chris Haynes, Landin Brown, and Jordan Gray scored 16, 15, and 11 points. LETU was led by two double-doubles from Nate West (31 points, 10 rebounds) and John Argue (15 points, 10 rebounds) while Justin Moore contributed 12 points.
On the road for the final time in the regular season next week, ETBU travels to the University of Ozarks at 7:30 P.M. on Thursday.
TENNIS MEN
Sweeping out their matches on the weekend, the East Texas Baptist University men’s tennis team shut out Texas Lutheran University, 9-0. ETBU is now 2-1 on the year.
ETBU started off with a 3-0 lead in doubles. Dalton Barron and Adam Morris blanked Dristan Weaver and Aaron Bulla at #3 doubles. John Herr and Joseph Salinas then won, 8-2, at #1 and Andrew Deutsch and Tyler Howard won 8-3 at #2 doubles.
Deutsch and Howard both took their singles matches at #3 and #4, 6-0, 6-0, for two points to make it 5-0. Noah Smistad and Herr then won the #6 and #2 singles, 6-2, 6-2, for the 7-0 lead. Morris won the #5 singles match, 6-3, 6-2, and then Salinas completed the shutout with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 win for the final point.
ETBU will be at home again on Friday, Feb. 14, when they host the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 1:00 p.m.
WOMEN
Completing the weekend with a win on Saturday, the East Texas Baptist University women’s tennis team took a 7-2 victory over Texas Lutheran University. ETBU is now 2-1 on the year.
The match started out with a 3-0 lead in doubles play. Elisa Kendall and Ashley Schenck won 8-4 over Samantha Stafford and Kaitlyn Enloe. Kylee Mixon and Kelsey Roberts took the #2 doubles match, 8-5, and then Corrine Hall and Abby Jones squeaked out an 8-6 win at #3 doubles.
ETBU swept the first four singles matches for the 7-0 lead. Kendall (#1 singles) and Roberts (#4 singles) both won 6-0, 6-0. Cassidy Wilcoxson then won #3 singles, 6-2, 6-1, and Schenck won #2 singles, 6-3, 6-3. Maddi Davis fell at #5 singles, 7-6, 2-6, 6-10. Syvoney Ybarra then fell at #6 singles, 6-4, 3-6, 5-10.
ETBU will be at home again on Friday, Feb. 14, when they host the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 1:00 p.m.