CROSS COUNTRY
For the second time this season, East Texas Baptist University men’s cross country runner Mack Broussard received the American Southwest Conference Runner of the Week award. This is also the sixth time in his career that he has been chosen for the award.
At ETBU Invitational, Broussard cracked the top five by finishing second with a time of 27:10.7 defeating the third place finisher by just one second.
Broussard’s performance helped ETBU to a fourth place finish with 90 points. He was the ASC Runner of the Week on Sept. 9, too.
ETBU’s next meet will be at the ASC Championships in Abilene on Nov. 2
SOCCER
East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer player Ashleigh Rondon was named the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week. This is the first award this season for ETBU.
In the two ASC wins, Rondon tallied eight points with two goals and four assists. Against Belhaven University, she had a goal and three assists in the 5-0 win on Thursday night. Netting the goal in the 46th minute, she would contribute the assists on the second, third, and fifth goals. Then on Saturday, she tallied a goal and an assist to guide the Tigers to a 3-0 victory over Louisiana College. Her goal in the 85th minute would seal the win.
ETBU is on the road this week taking on the University of Texas Dallas at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Ozarks at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
ETBU SPORTS INFORMATION