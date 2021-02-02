ETBU Sports Information
BASKETBALL
MEN
COCHRAN HONORED: After a dominate performance this past week, East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball player Charlie Cochran was recognized as the American Southwest Conference Tri-East Division player of the week.
This marks the third ASC Player of the Week honors for Cochran this year.
Averaging a double-double for the week, the Louisville, Kentucky native tallied 18.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game as he led ETBU to two wins. Against Louisiana College, he tallied 17 points and nine rebounds as he would hit all but two of his eight field goals in the 72-59 win including three from downtown. Two days later, as ETBU dominated Belhaven University 78-56, he recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds on 10-of-18 shooting from the field.
Having won six of their last seven games, ETBU, winners of six of its last seven games, turns its attention to a Thursday night contest with Ozarks at 7:30 p.m. in Ornelas Gymnasium.
WOMEN
WEBSTER HONORED: Two more historical wins weren’t the only things the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team picked up this past week. They also received another ASC Player of the Week honor as Brooke Webster received the award. Webster is the fourth player to earn the award on the team as Hanna Hudson, Bridget Upton, and Taylor Singleton have all received the award this season.
The freshman from Rockwall averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 steals per game while making 62.5% from the field throughout the week helping guide ETBU to two wins and staying undefeated at 16-0. On Thursday against Louisiana College, Webster recorded 17 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter in just 10 minutes of play. Hitting seven-of-eight from the field and collecting four steals, Webster helped ETBU to a 91-36 win over LC. Against Belhaven, Webster tallied 12 points and had five steals in the 97-66 victory.
ETBU will look to continue a program best 16-game winning streak this Thursday night against Ozarks. Tip-off will be at 5:30 p.m.