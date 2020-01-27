FISHING
■ TIGERS FINISH SECOND: MANY, La. – Coming down to the final day of competition, the East Texas Baptist University Tiger Bass Fishing team was in the hunt for the championship at the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series at Toledo Bend. Brett Clark and Cody Ross were in the top 10 and then held first place for a time at the weigh-in before finishing in second place with a three-day total of 54 pounds.
Clark and Ross had a final day total of 18 pounds, five ounces for the final of 54 pounds. They edged out Kent State University’s 53 pounds, 12 ounces and were six pounds ahead of fourth place Bryan College. Bethel University took the championship with a total of 60 pounds, seven ounces.
With the second place finish, Clark and Ross qualify for the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster Collegiate National Championship. This will be the fifth year in a row that ETBU will be competing at a national championship meet.
Jacob Keith and Kaden Proffitt finished 62nd with a total of 20 pounds, 12 ounces. Rounding out the team were Cannon Bird and Cameron Tullis in 110th place (14 pounds, one ounce) and Stephen Hendrix and Josh Manuel in 140th place (10 pounds, 2 ounces). There were 248 boats that competed in the tournament.
ETBU will next compete in late February at the FLW National Championships in Florida and another Carhartt Bassmaster qualifying tournament in Alabama.
BASKETBALL
■ CHILDRESS HONORED: For the third time this season and the fourth time in her career, East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball senior Kim Childress was named the American Southwest Conference East Division Player of the Week. She averaged 19.5 points and 12 rebounds per game against Louisiana College and Belhaven University.
In the 81-43 win against LC, Childress made the most of her 13 minutes scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Two days later, she tallied 29 points and nabbed 13 boards while leading her team to a 79-61 win over BU. Only up by three at the half, 38-35, she scored 13 of the team’s 22 points in the third quarter as ETBU pulled away from the Blazers. She scored 20 of her 29 points in the second half, too. She now has seven double-doubles as she shot 62.5% (15-of-24) from the field and made four three-pointers on the week.
Childress leads ETBU with 13.3 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, and 2.9 assists per game.
ETBU is 13-4 overall and 7-1 in the ASC East Division. They will play LeTourneau University twice this week starting Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in Longview and then in Ornelas Gym on Saturday.