ETBU Sports Information
FOOTBALL
GEORGETOWN — The East Texas Baptist University football team overcame a 10-point deficit after one quarter and emerged victorious, outscoring the Southwestern Pirates 28-7 on their way to a 28-17 win in their first game of the spring 2021 season.
Despite being outgained in total offense (336-271), the Tigers were able to benefit with 160 yards passing from Aaron Brown in his first ever start at ETBU. Brown also completed 17-of-26 passes and two touchdowns. The Tigers also gained 111 yards rushing as Bailey Badeaux finished with 53 yards and one touchdown.
Jalen Blanton led all receivers with four receptions for 46 yards while DeCarlos Frazier (three receptions for 36 yards) and Tariq Gray (three receptions for 21 yards) caught touchdown passes.
On defense, Justice Henson and Azaya Patrick recorded nine tackles each while Henson recorded a pick-six. Josh Reed had two tackles for loss while Zach Pike finished with eight tackles and also had an interception and forced a fumble.
ETBU will host Belhaven University in a 1 p.m. game on Saturday at Ornelas Stadium.
BASKETBALL
WOMEN
After falling behind early by 13 points, the No. 3 East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team rallied back, using stifling defense to defeat No. 10 University of Texas Dallas, 59-48.
ETBU’s historic winning has reached 18 games while they hold a 10-0 conference record to maintain first place in the American Southwest Conference. The 18 wins are currently the most in all of NCAA women’s basketball.
Mallory Stephens was the spark plug scoring 18 points while Kenidi White added nine points off the bench including key threes down the stretch. Taylor Singleton scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jordan Maxwell and Raenett Hughes tallied 13 and 10 points respectively for the Comets.
ETBU outshot the Comets from the field (40.8%-22.6%), three-point range (35.3%-25.0%), and free throws (65.0%-64.3%). Out rebounding the Comets 44-35, the Tigers recorded 21 points off their bench while holding UTD to nine while 26 of the Tigers’ points were in the paint.
ETBU will visit Concordia on Thursday.
MEN
After trailing by 18 points early in the first half, the East Texas Baptist University University men’s basketball team rallied to earn a 75-70 win over the University of Texas Dallas Comets.
ETBU’s win puts them at 12-6 overall and 6-3 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
ETBU was led by 15 points from Aaron Gregg while Charlie Cochran pitched in 14 points. Chris Haynes and Landin Brown each recorded 11 points. Dimitrius Underwood carried the Comets with 24 points while Michael Forster (15 points) and Kelden Pruitt (10 points) combined for 25 points.
Although they were outshot from the field (47.1%-40.0%), the Tigers would benefit with 10 three-pointers for the game and made 70.0% from the free throw line. ETBU’s bench poured in 17 of 21 points for the game. The Comets put up 26 points from fast breaks while ETBU recorded 18 points off turnovers.
ETBU will visit Concordia on Thursday.