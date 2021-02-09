FOOTBALL
ETBU’s Justice Henson was named the East Division’s Defensive Player of the Week by the American Southwest Conference for his performance in the Tiger’s win over Southwestern University on Saturday.
In a come from behind win over Southwestern, Henson recorded a security touchdown in the fourth quarter with 9:08 left to play on a pick-6 going 37-yards pushing the lead to 11 points, 28-17. He also helped with a goal line stand with three minutes to go in the game as defense held Southwestern out of the end zone.
He finished with nine tackles as four were solos.
ETBU will be home this Saturday against Belhaven University at 1:00 p.m.
BASKETBALL
For the fifth time this season the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team as received the American Southwest Conference East Division Player of the Week award. Each time it has been a different player and this week Mallory Stephens has earned the award.
Taylor Singleton, Bridget Upton, Brooke Webster, and Hanna Hudson have all earned the award this year.
Stephens earned her second career ASC weekly honor by averaging 11.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. She helped lead the No. 3 Tigers to a 59-48 win over the No. 10 Comets of UT Dallas with a game high 18 points while making critical shots throughout the contest.
She scored 11 of those points in the second half. Stephens had key shots in the game and made two FTs with 43 seconds left to put ETBU back up by 10 points. To begin the 3rd quarter, she had a FT to move the lead to four, 28-24, and two more FTs with 1:22 to go in the 3rd quarter to put the lead back at eight points, 39-31.
Against Ozarks, she only played 16 minutes and had five points in the blowout win.
Stephens’ performance helped ETBU extend their undefeated start to 18-0 which is the most in all NCAA women’s basketball.
This week, ETBU will hit the road as they will take on the Concordia University Texas at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.