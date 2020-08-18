FOOTBALL
ETBU football will be played again in 2021. The American Southwest Conference released its spring plans for the spring football season, dividing the 10 teams into two divisions (East/West).
ETBU will be in the East Division along with Belhaven, Louisiana College, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and Southwestern University. The West Division includes Hardin-Simmons University, Howard Payne University, McMurry University, Sul Ross State University and Texas Lutheran University. This is the first time in the history of the ASC that the schedule will be split into two divisions.
“As we’re in a period of adjustment, the ASC did a great job of putting together an East and West zone for football season in the spring,” says head ETBU football coach Brian Mayper. “We are excited to play Southwestern, Belhaven, Louisiana College and Mary Hardin Baylor with the opportunity to play one of the teams from the West in the final week. As always, it is an honor to compete in the best conference in NCAA Division III.”
Each team will play four games within their division, including a bye week before the ASC Playoffs on March 13. ETBU will take face Southwestern on Feb. 6, in Georgetown, Texas, as its first game of the season. The home opener for the Tigers will be on Saturday, Feb. 13, against Belhaven. The bye week for ETBU will be on Saturday, Feb. 20, followed by a road matchup for “The Claw” against Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana on Feb. 27. This will be the final NCAA Division III matchup between the two schools as LC is transition to the NAIA after the 20-21 school year. ETBU’s final regular season game will come on March 6, taking on defending ASC Champion Mary-Hardin Baylor at Ornelas Stadium. Times for the games have yet to be determined.
The ASC playoffs are scheduled for March 13 with the game location pre-determined. The winner of the game between the two number one seeded teams will be named the 2020-21 ASC champion. The playoff schedule as follows – No. 1 East at No. 1 West; No. 2 West and No. 2 East; No. 3 East at No. 3 West; No. 4 West at No. 4 East; No. 5 East at No. 5 West. The locations will be predetermined.
The Tigers are coming off of 6-4 season in 2019 which was their fifth straight winning season.
TIGERS UNITE
As the fall season approaches with a new look due to COVID-19, the ETBU is launching a new campaign called “Tigers Unite.”
“We are excited to kick off the fall 2020 semester and look forward to the entire campus community coming together, as we unite as a Tiger Family. The opportunity to showcase ETBU over the years, as well as our former and current Tigers throughout the next few months will be a great way to celebrate our rich, storied history and bright, exciting future,” Vice President for Student Engagement & Athletics Ryan Erwin said.
Tigers Unite will feature student-athletes, alumni, and coaches as they share their stories and experiences. This campaign will also feature the ETBU’s top NCAA Division III student-athletes from the last 20 years along with the celebration of the 20th year of ETBU football.
“ETBU Athletics will shine through this campaign showing off what is great about this university,” says Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Adam P. Ledyard. “The next four months we will be able to tell the stories of our student-athletes, reunite with our athletic history in NCAA Division III, and show what really makes ETBU truly special.”
The campaign is set to kick off in early September.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kicking off the spring with the American Southwest modified cross-country schedule, the East Texas Baptist University men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete for a championship in February 2021. The ASC announced that the men and women will each have a championship meet on Saturday, February 20, hosted by the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Ark. The women will run a 6k, followed by the men’s 8k race. Race times have yet to be determined.
Natalie Bach-Prather, head coach for the ETBU men’s and women’s cross country teams, is excited to compete this spring stating, “The championships will be a fun way to jump start the track season and see how we stack up against the rest of the conference.”
ETBU had two runners for the men’s team earn a trip to the NCAA Division III Regional Meet in 2019, while the women’s team had one runner advance. Senior Mack Broussard became ETBU’s first-ever ASC individual champion in 2018 and will look to take back the championship in February.
ETBU SPORTS INFORMATION