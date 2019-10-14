ETBU Sports Information
Football
BELTON — Taking on the top team in NCAA Division III, the second half that was the difference as East Texas Baptist University fell to University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 50-14.
ETBU was down, 26-14, at the half before UMHB scored 24 unanswered points in the second half. UMHB scored 28 points off of ETBU turnovers and a punt return for a touchdown. ETBU is now 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the American Southwest Conference.
ETBU was led by Brian Baca’s 311 yards passing going 24-of-38 with one interception. Jeremiah Robertson was the top receiver with 72 yards on six receptions while Tariq Gray had 67 yards and Samarick Paul 66 yards. Jalen Blanton recorded the only touchdown reception of the day.
Anton Clark led the defense with seven tackles (six solo) with an interception and a sack. KJ Kelly and Zach Pike also had seven tackles each. James Wright IV recorded a sack and a half while Chad Pajestka had a sack.
ETBU will be back home next week hosting McMurry University at 2:00 p.m. in Ornelas Stadium.
Hockey
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Taking their talents out to California, the East Texas Baptist University Hockey team returned home with three wins over California’s top club hockey teams in the Cali Classic in Long Beach. The victories in California continues ETBU’s historic start at 13-0.
On Friday night, the Tigers defeated California State-Northridge, 4-3, in overtime. ETBU was led by Sophomore Filip Soderstrom, who finished with two goals, including the overtime winner. Freshman Timmy Zittel and Junior Ryan Gruszka each added a goal in the win.
The Tigers beat California State-Fullerton on Saturday afternoon, 5-2. Soderstrom, Gruszka, Sophomore Davis Van Gemerden and Freshmen Jimmy Beirne and Matt Duncan all scored in the game, while Van Gemerden and Soderstrom each added two assists.
ETBU continued their best start in program history on Sunday, with a 9-1 win against Long Beach State.
Zittel had a hat trick in the win, while Soderstrom and Junior Riley Knott added two goals. In addition Duncan, Senior Skyler Spiller, and Freshman Brendan Laing added goals. Soderstrom chipped in with four assists on the day, while Duncan and VanGemerden added two apiece.
Soderstrom led ETBU on the weekend, finishing with four goals and six assists, while Zittel added four goals as well.
The Tigers will resume their season on Nov. 1-2 when they take on Texas Christian University in Euless.