Football
Sweeping all the categories for the American Southwest Conference Player’s of the Week, the ETBU football team had three players gain the awards in Aaron Brown, KJ Kelley, and Alberto Garcia. This marks the second straight week in a row ETBU has received player of the week awards from the ASC.
Brown was named the ASC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 12-of-22 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown while adding a rushing touchdown. Brown’s first touchdown pass was seven yards to Cris Williams putting ETBU up 14-9 before halftime.
The defensive player of the week went to Kelley, who tied an ASC record with two pick-sixes. A 94-yard pick-six to start the second quarter put the Tigers on the board. Moments before his second pick-six from 52 yards out. With a total of 146 return yards, Kelley also led the Tigers with 10 tackles and broke up two passes. This is his second career weekly honor.
Garcia won the special teams honor. Garcia had nine kickoffs for 479 yards (53.2 yards per kick). He also recorded five extra points and nailed a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. This is his first career weekly honor.
ETBU will return to action on Feb. 27 against Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana., at 1 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Following a 1-0 overtime win over Louisiana College, the ETBU women’s soccer team received the American Southwest Conference East Division Offensive Player of the Week in Brianna Mickshaw. This is her first career honor.
After 90 scoreless minutes, Mickshaw found the back of the net in the 92nd minute for the golden goal. This was Mickshaw’s third shot of the game and her first goal of the season. She was one of three Tigers to finish with three shots in the game.
ETBU is now 3-0 on the year and will face LeTourneau University at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb 27.
Men’s Soccer
For the first time this season, the ETBU men’s soccer team received a weekly honor from the American Southwest Conference. Named as ASC Defensive Player of the Week is goalkeeper Gunnar Barry.
Playing just one half, Barry continued a shutout in the second half preserving ETBU’s 1-0 win over Louisiana College. He had two big saves that proved to be decisive in the win. In a span of 15 seconds in the 65th minute, Barry made two saves as LC tried to put the ball on the right side of the net. This marks Barry’s first career award.
With a 1-1 record, ETBU will next be home on Tuesday, February 23, against Centenary College.
Volleyball
By earning a hard-fought doubleheader sweep against Belhaven University, the ETBU volleyball team earned the ASC East Division Offensive Player of the Week in Allie Fennell. ETBU is now 3-0 on the year and 2-0 in the ASC East.
Taking home her first career weekly award, Fennell was ETBU’s spark plug as she recorded 34 kills, two assists, six digs, one service ace and one block in the doubleheader. Fennell put up 12 kills, three digs, and one assist in ETBU’s game one sweep of BU. Game two was a five-set win as Fennell posted a career-high 22 kills while posting another three digs.
This also marks the second straight week ETBU has won a weekly honor by the ASC as Bailey O’Bannon won the defensive player of the week honor last week. ETBU will travel to Pineville, Louisiana next Friday to battle with Louisiana College in a doubleheader. The first match will start at 4:30 p.m.