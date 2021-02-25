ETBU Sports Information
Men’s Golf
SAN ANTONIO– Finishing with two top 10 golfers at the San Antonio Shootout, the ETBU men’s golf team came in sixth place out of 12 programs with a three-round total of 947 (309-313-325). ETBU missed being in the top five by four strokes while placing ahead of Mary Hardin-Baylor, LeTourneau, Hardin-Simmons University, and Belhaven.
Hank Crain’s final round of 77 placed him in sixth with a three-day total of 229 (78-74-77) just eight strokes of the top spot and one off the top five. Colby Dupuis (76-77-79=232) moved into the top 10 finishing tied for ninth. Jack Sladek came in tied for 18th (78-74-78) with 236 strokes. Tyler Jones posted a 253 (77-88-88) for 48th. Peyton Weems rounded it out in 58th place with a 261 (84-92-85).
Trinity University won the shootout with a 917 while McMurry was second with a 926. Concordia Texas came in third followed by Texas Lutheran and Southwestern University.
ETBU’s next golf tournament will be on March 8-9 in Longview’s Pinecrest Country Club.
Men’s Soccer
SHREVEPORT — Forcing overtime with the tying goal in the final ten minutes of regulation, the ETBU settled for a 2-2 tie against the Centenary College Gents in double overtime. ETBU is now 1-1-1 overall.
Outshooting Centenary, 16-8, ETBU had five shots from Isaiah Simien, who scored a goal on a penalty kick. Juan Cairo, Garvin Garrett, Silas Sanggano, and Dominic Wood tallied two shots each while Matthew Dieb would have the other goal for the Tigers. Cristian Hernandez allowed both goals to the Gents in with one save in 43:18 of action while Gunnar Barry held CC scoreless in 66:42 of the game recording two saves.
It was nine minutes into the contest when Centenary fired the first shot that missed the net. Simien had two chances to score in the 12th minute only to be denied. A penalty drew up in the penalty box and Simien scored on a penalty kick one minute later for the 1-0 lead. ETBU tried to capitalize on their early momentum with more scoring chances but were unsuccessful. The Gents were unable to get on the board as the score stayed 1-0 at halftime.
A little over a minute in the second half, Centenary finally knotted it up in the 47th minute before taking a 2-1 in the 55th minute. Centenary chances and momentum were denied by Hernandez. Finally, in the 81st minute, Dieb headed in a goal on a corner kick to knot things up at two apiece. Both teams would get a chance for the go ahead goal in the final 10 minutes, but couldn’t convert as it headed into overtime.
Neither team was able to find the net as the score ended in a 2-2 tie.
ETBU will return home Saturday for its second American Southwest Conference match against LeTourneau University at 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
Competing against conference rival LeTourneau in a pair of non-conference doubleheaders, ETBU’s baseball team split the games winning game one, 9-0, and dropping game two, 10-7. ETBU is now 3-2 overall heading into this weekend’s American Southwest Conference series with No. 21 Concordia-Texas.
Game one saw ETBU’s bats erupt for five home runs on its way to a 9-0 victory. Colson Sledge’s three RBI led the way for ETBU while Charles Gordon, Jake Miller, Will Kelley, Zach McAdams, and Cameron Neel homered. Four Tigers combined for 13 strikeouts and two hits in the shutout. Isaiah Alvarenga started the contest while Jacob Sherman’s three scoreless innings with five strikeouts gave him the win. Blaine Parker and Sayers Collins would each strike out the side in the game.
Game two saw LETU overcome a five-run deficit to win 10-7 in the seventh inning. Austin Barry and Chris Robinson had a home run each in the game while Kelley, Miller, and Neal also came away with a hit. With 10 pitchers used, Collins took the loss going a third of an inning while giving up the go-ahead runs.
Game 1: ETBU 9, LETU 0 (7 Inn.)
Alvarenga hit the first batter of the game, but then retired the next six hitters. Gordon gave ETBU a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with his first career home run. ETBU loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning when Sledge cleared the bases with an RBI double to lead 4-0. One inning later, Wilson drove in Gordon to lead 5-0 after three.
While Sherman kept LETU bats quiet for the third-fifth innings. ETBU had a solo homer from Miller in the fifth. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, ETBU hit back-to-back-to-back home runs from Kelley, McAdams, and Neel to start the inning. Collins came in to strike out the side and finish the game winning, 9-0.
Game 2: LETU 10, ETBU 7 (7 Inn.)
After a scoreless first that saw ETBU leave two runners on, the Yellow Jackets got their first run of the day on a two-out single in the top of the second. ETBU answered in the bottom of the inning with two runs as Chris Robinson dropped down a sacrifice bunt to score McAdams while Neel singled and scored on two wild pitches. Pierce entered the game in the top of third inning to pick up a double play and keep the lead intact.
LETU answered with a solo homer in the top of the fourth to tie the game. That changed in the bottom of the fourth when Barry stepped up swatting a two-run home run for a 4-2 lead. Arellano and Godkin held down the Yellow Jackets in the fifth and sixth innings. In the sixth, Samuel Rowland scored on a wild pitch while Robinson added more insurance runs with a two-run shot to left field, extending ETBU’s lead to five, 7-2. The Yellow Jackets put together an eight-run rally in the top of the seventh inning and hold the lead in the bottom to preserve the win and split.
ETBU will begin ASC play this Saturday and Sunday it travels to Concordia.