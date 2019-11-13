HOCKEY
For the fourth time this season, the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference has selected a member of the East Texas Baptist University hockey team for player of the week in junior Riley Knott. Knott helped ETBU to a sweep of Dallas Baptist University over the weekend.
During ETBU’s sweep of DBU, the native of Edmonton, Alberta, finished with three goals and two assists. On Friday night, Knott keyed ETBU’s 5-2 victory with two goals. The next day, Knott would guide the 7-4 comeback win over the Patriots with a goal and two assists as ETBU scored five goals in the third period for the win.
Knott joins teammates Tyler Fitzgerald, Ryan Gruszka, and Filip Soderstrom as the recipients for the award.
At 17-0, ETBU will face Texas A&M on Nov. 22 and 23, in College Station. Both games will have 7 p.m. starts.
SOCCER
The East Texas Baptist University men’s soccer team had five members honored by the American Southwest Conference. Travis Atkinson, Max Ponticorvo, Isaiah Simien, Tristan England, and Travis Floyd all earned awards from the ASC.
Atkinson earned his fourth All-ASC honor, being named to the first team as a defender. He was a third team selection in 2017 and made the second team in 2016 and 2018. He played in 18 matches recording a goal vs. Schreiner and Birmingham Southern. ETBU also posted two shutouts.
Ponticorvo and Simien were named to the second team. Ponticorvo, who was given his second all-conference honor, was second in goals with six on the season.
This included three game winners against Schreiner, Sul Ross State and Howard Payne. He also finished with four assists on the season and was selected as ASC Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 3 and Oct. 29.
Simien was ETBU’s leader with nine goals including three vs. LeTourneau. This included four game-winners at UMHB, McMurry, Louisiana College and LETU.
On the third team was England, who finished with two assists and took 16 shots in 18 games in total. This would include an assist on a Jacob Lopez goal against Southwestern and Simien against Millsaps. This is England’s first all-conference honor.
Named honorable mention was Travis Floyd. The sophomore tallied a goal against LC in the 4-0 win. This is Floyd’s first all-conference award.
ETBU finished the year 7-11 overall 6-5 in the ASC. They made their second straight appearance in the ASC Tournament as the No. 6 seed.
ETBU Sports Information