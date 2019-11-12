ETBU Sports Information
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Dr. Dot Richardson will be a featured speaker sponsored by the softball team and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Dr. Richardson will be at ETBU on Sunday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 25 for two different events.
On Sunday night, Richardson will speak at the Rogers Spiritual Live Center at 7 p.m. This event is open to the community as all are welcome to come and hear her speak.
Monday’s event is a question and answer session with Dr. Richardson for local East Texas coaches from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This session will take place at the Tiger Football Theater in the Carlile-Howell Field House right next to Ornelas Stadium.
If coaches are interested in attending the event, please email Janae Shirley at jshirley@etbu.edu.
Richardson is currently the head softball coach at Liberty University in Virginia.
Richardson is considered one of the most decorated collegiate, national and international players in softball history.
She helped Team USA win Olympic gold in Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney in 2000, hitting the game-winning home run in the gold medal game in 1996.
Internationally, she also played in five Pan American Games (1979, 1983, 1987, 1995 and 1999) and five World Championships (1982, 1986, 1990, 1994 and 1998).
As a member of the team, the U.S. won five Pan American Game gold medals and four World Championship gold medals.
As a collegiate player, Richardson was a five-time All-American, earning AIAW All-America honors at Western Illinois and three All-America honors at UCLA.
After transferring to UCLA from Western Illinois, she was recognized one year as an All-American by both organizations.
While at UCLA, Richardson helped the Bruins win their first of 11 NCAA national championships in 1982. She finished as a three-time Bruin softball team MVP and completed her career with a .349 batting average.
The standout shortstop was named UCLA’s All-University Athlete Award winner in 1983, sharing the honors with three-time Olympic track & field goal medalist Jackie Joyner Kersee.
Additionally, Richardson was named the 1980’s NCAA Player of the Decade to cap off her stellar collegiate accomplishments. She is listed No. 43 on the Top 100 NCAA Student-Athletes of the Century.
Richardson is a 16-time Amateur Softball Association (A.S.A.) All-American and was inducted into the A.S.A. Hall of Fame in 2006.
Additionally, Richardson has been inducted into the State of Florida Hall of Fame (1992), the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame (1996) and the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Hall of Fame (2015).
During her international playing career, Richardson was nominated for the Olympic Sportswoman of the Year award four times (1981, 1989, 1990 and 1996) and the Sullivan Award (Outstanding Amateur Athlete in the United States) four times (1981, 1989, 1990 and 1996).
Some of Richardson’s other national softball awards include the 1996 United States Olympic Committee Award, 1997 Babe Zaharias Award (Female Athlete of the Year), 1998 Sports Legends Award and the 2008 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award.