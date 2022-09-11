ATLANTA, Ga. – A strong second half by Emory University handed East Texas Baptist University their second loss of the year facing the storied NCAA Division III program, 5-1. ETBU is now 2-2 on the year.
Their first of two games in Georgia, ETBU faced Emory for the first time in program history. Emory won 12 matches last year making it to the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Emory’s defense held ETBU to just six shots with five on goal as the Eagles took 24 shots with 17 on goal. Addison Funk grabbed 12 saves for ETBU. Sarah Ramos collected two shots with one on goal for ETBU. Brianna Mickshaw recorded ETBU’s goal.
Even in the first half, ETBU played with the strong program tying them at one at the half. Emory scored in the 14th minutes for the early lead. ETBU took an early shot in the sixth minute that was saved as it remained scoreless. Nine minutes later, Emory took the 1-0 lead. Olivia Gallegos almost tied the game at one in the 16th minute, just a minute after Emory’s goal, but it was snagged as the second save of the half.
Mickshaw struck gold in the 38th minute tying the match at one. Ramos had a look to give ETBU the lead but it was stopped again by Emory in the 39th minute. Kat Izaguirre took the fifth shot on goal of the half in the 42nd minute but Emory’s defense was solid as it remained tied at the half.
In the second half, ETBU did not get a shot off as Emory took 14 scoring four goals.
MEN
JACKSON, Miss. – Garrett Garvin sailed in the game winning goal as East Texas Baptist University pulled off a 2-1 win over Belhaven University. ETBU is now 3-1 on the year and 3-0 on the road as they finish up their Mississippi trip.
Garvin led ETBU with three shots as two were on goal. Bruno Palmieri also had three shots with one on goal. Brenden Gajewski added two shots. Both Garving and Palmeiri recorded goals. Gunner Barry recorded three saves in the win.
ETBU will travel to Centenary College (La.) on Friday, Sept. 16, in Shreveport, La., for their next match at 7:00 p.m.
Volleyball
CONWAY, Arkansas – Moving their winning streak to seven matches, the East Texas Baptist University volleyball team came out with a clean sweep against Hendrix College, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15. They are now 7-0 on the year and 5-0 on the road.
Graycee Mosley led the team with a double-double posting 15 kills and 12 digs followed by Avery Reid’s 11 kills. Lexi Moody recorded 14 assists followed McKenzie Mansell’s double-double with 13 assists and 13 digs. Lillie Hill had 14 digs.
ETBU will play on Saturday at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, against LaGrange College and Lyon College.