Soccer
WOMEN
After helping East Texas Baptist University to a 2-1 record, Aaliyah Casas (Lake Jackson) has been named the American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.
This is the second time she has earned the award in her career as she also earned it on September 13, 2021.
Casas was a key in the win over Southwestern (Kan.) in a 3-0 win and then helped ETBU to a 1-1 record on the road in Georgia against tough competition. She netted two goals in the win over Southwestern almost tying her career high of three set last year vs. Millsaps. On Sunday, she notched the game winning goal in the 59th minute for a 2-1 win over Piedmont College.
ETBU is currently 3-2 and will host the University of Dallas on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Cornish Field.
MEN
After guiding East Texas Baptist University to a 2-0 record on the road this past weekend, Joel Garcia (Palestine, Texas) has given the American Southwest Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. This is his first award and he is the first player to be the offensive player of the week since Isaiah Simien won the award on November 4, 2019.
His key offensive skills guided ETBU to wins over Millsaps College, 3-0, and Belhaven University, 2-1. In the win over Belhaven, he scored the first goal of the game in the 46th minute and then assisted on the third goal in the 85th minute. ETBU then had a game winner in the 90th minute with 30 seconds left that Garcia had an assist on. It was his second assist of the game as he also was a part of the first goal in the 41st minute.
ETBU is now 3-1 on the year and 3-0 on the road. They will travel to Shreveport, La., on Friday, Sept. 16, to face Centenary College at 7:00 p.m.
Volleyball
IRVING — In an intense, five-set match, the East Texas Baptist University volleyball team came out victorious in a match against the University of Dallas, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-6. ETBU moves their record to 10-0 on the year.
Graycee Mosley and McKenzie Mansell each had double-doubles to led the team. Mosley posted 25 kills and 13 digs as McKenzie Mansell recorded 26 assists and 17 digs. Avery Reid added 11 kills and Lexi Moody had 15 assists while Lillie Hill produced 20 digs.
UD started the first set with a run and an early lead of 7-2. ETBU quickly caught up with a kill by Madi Chandler, tying it up at eight. ETBU had a 10-5 run that brought the score 18-13. The set ended with two services aces by Mosley, 25-18.
The second set was neck and neck from the start. A service ace by Reid gave ETBU a three-point advantage, 11-8. UD came in with a 10-7 run that was quickly tied at 18 with a kill by Mosley. UD ended the set with a kill winning by three, 25-22.
ETBU started the third set with an early lead of 7-4. Kills by Reid and Mosley brought the score to, 13-9. Alexis Mack came in with a huge kill to set ETBU up at 20-15. The set ended with an error by DU as ETBU took the lead, 2-1, with the set score at 25-16.
DU came into the fourth set going up, 7-3. DU kept a lead throughout the set. Kills by Chandler and Reid brought the score within six, 22-16, but ETBU fell, 25-16, as the match was now tied at two sets each.
ETBU made momentum quickly in the fifth set with a 7-2 run. A kill by Mosley brought the score to 10-6. The set was ended with back to back service aces by Mosley, 15-6, for the match win.
ETBU will play again on Friday, September 16. at 5:00 pm against Sul Ross State, in Alpine, Texas, and Saturday, September 17 at 1:00 pm at Howard Payne, in Brownwood, TX.