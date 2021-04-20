ETBU Sports Information
Softball
A hot offense helped the No. 4 ETBU team battle through the colder spring weather as it sliced up 24 runs in a two-game doubleheader sweep over the University of Ozarks, 10-2, and 14-6 Saturday. Then on Sunday, the Tigers scored nine runs in the first three innings to cap off the series sweep with an 18-3 victory. ETBU is now 22-3 overall and 18-3 in the American Southwest Conference.
After being held scoreless through three innings in game one, ETBU scored 10 runs in the final four innings for a 10-2 win. Daniella Solis recorded four RBI on two hits while she and Skyler Wilabay (two hits) homered. Cummings had two RBI on a double. Hannah Kelley recorded the win with seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out three.
Trailing 6-2 in the second game, ETBU scored 12 unanswered runs to win 14-6. Cummings had a team-high three hits while Sarah Bledsoe, Tristen Maddox, and Wilabay each had two hits and three RBI. Earning the win was Preslye Cox, who pitched 4.1 relief innings, allowing just one hit and three strikeouts.
Then on Sunday, ETBU cruised to a five-inning victory over the University of Ozarks to complete the sweep. Hannah Garcia recorded three of ETBU’s 13 hits while Maddox and Tauryn Cummings each had two hits and two RBI in the contest. Solis also provided two RBI. Cox earned her second win of the series allowing just two hits and striking out three in the complete game shutout.
The Tigers will be home for their series against Belhaven University Friday with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
Baseball
Facing the University of Ozarks in a big American Southwest Conference series, ETBU’s baseball team picked up two key wins in a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, 3-2, and 10-4. However, despite a well-pitched ball game from both sides, the ETBU was undone by two solo home runs as it fell to the University of the Ozarks, 2-1 Saturday. The Tigers are now 22-12 overall and 15-6 in American Southwest Conference play.
ETBU scratched across a 3-2 win in game one. Will Kelley and Christopher Robinson (RBI) each recorded two hits to lead the Tigers. Cameron Neel and Christopher Shay also had one RBI to contribute to the win. Behind six innings in which he allowed two runs on four hits, Alvarenga (five strikeouts) earned his sixth win of the season while Arellano picked up the save with a perfect seventh inning.
Tied at 3-3 after four innings, the Tigers outscored the Eagles 7-1 in the final six innings to preserve the 10-4 victory in game two. Zachary McAdams had a four-hit day and a RBI. Austin Barry (two hits, three RBI), Shay (two hits, two RBI), and Robinson (two hits, RBI) combined for six hits and six RBI. Sayers Collins had another strong relief outing with 6.0 innings allowing one run on four hits and five strikeouts for the win.
Neel record the only RBI on two hits for the Tigers. McAdams, Will Kelley, Shay, and Robinson all had a hit for ETBU. Cole Godkin took his first loss of the season with two runs allowed on seven hits while striking out three batters.
Both teams were held scoreless through two innings before UO broke through with a solo homer in the top of the third. In the fourth, UO attempted to add to its lead as a home run was robbed by Colson Sledge.
ETBU put a runner in scoring position in the sixth only to leave him stranded. The Eagles tacked on to their lead with another solo home run in the top of the eighth inning to lead 2-0. Neel came through with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, but UO sealed the final three outs in the ninth to claim the win.
ETBU will travel to Jackson, Mississippi to take on Belhaven University for three games this weekend. Friday night’s opener will start at 6 p.m.