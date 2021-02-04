ETBU Sports Information
SOFTBALL
The ETBU softball team is ranked No. 1 in the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) preseason poll. This is the 96th straight week that ETBU has been ranked in the national poll.
ETBU gained 200 points and all eight first-place votes in the preseason poll as they were ranked No. 1 last year when the season ended. They ended last year at 15-0 and have earned two wins this year against NJCAA Paris Junior College last weekend. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor was the other American Southwest Conference program ranked at 13th (87 points). ETBU edged out Texas Lutheran University, who had 192 points.
In the fall it was announced that ETBU will host the 2023 NCAA Division III National Championship at Taylor Field. ETBU has played in 13 NCAA Division III Tournaments and have a streak of seven straight appearances before COVID-19. Under Janae Shirley, they have played in two World Series (2010, 2014) winning the national championship in 2010.
She has three regional championships, one Super Regional Championship, and is 28-27 in the NCAA Tournament.
ETBU will host Tyler Junior College in a double header on Friday starting at 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
The East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team is ranked third in the first d3Hoops.com NCAA Division III National Poll, the highest national ranking ever for the program.
As more teams play, d3Hoops.com is ranking the top 10 teams as about 50% of the programs in NCAA Division III have opted to play the 2020-21 season.
ETBU received 110 points with a 16-0 record behind second ranked Wartburg College (118 points) and number one Hope College (121 points). ETBU also collected three first place votes to Wartburg’s one while Hope College had eight. Also, in the top 10 is Hardin-Simmons University (8th) and Texas Dallas (10th). LeTourneau University and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor are receiving votes.
With the University of Louisville losing on Monday night to NC State, ETBU now has the most wins in the United States for all of NCAA women’s basketball. The 16-game win streak is also a program best.
ETBU has been ranked as high as ninth in the 2018-19 week one poll at 6-0. They received their first-ever ranking in the final 2017-18 poll in 11th after their Elite 8 finish in Iowa. Last ranked in week 12 of 2018-19, ETBU was 20th before dropping out. They were in the national poll for 13 weeks counting the preseason poll.
SOCCER
The East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer team swept the American Southwest Conference’s East Division soccer awards with “Offensive” and “Defensive Players of the Week.” Senior forward Ashleigh Rondon and goalkeeper Maddie Rea each earned the award.
Earning her third career ASC Offensive Player of the Week award, Rondon was instrumental in ETBU’s win as she would score the first goal of the game in the 29th minute. She also recorded five shots overall and four on goal. Playing only in the second half, Rea entered the game with the score tied at one and would hold down the Pilots with two saves in net facing several shots while ETBU scored the winning goal. This is her first career award in her career.
ETBU will have its home debut at 7:30 p.m. tonight against Piedmont College.