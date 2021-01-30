ETBU Sports Information
SOFTBALL
The East Texas Baptist University softball team recorded a pair of shutout victories over the Paris Junior College Dragons at home on Friday to open the season.
Game 1 was a 3-0 win as Nikki Gil had two RBI to go with two hits while Corley Carpenter (two hits) also had an RBI. Preslye Cox earned the win with five shutout innings, four hits and nine strikeouts. Hannah Kelley recorded the two inning save allowing one hit and striking out one batter.
The second game would end 8-0 after six innings as eight different Tigers would grab a hit. Jeanette Galvan had two RBI in the game. In the circle, Ashley Croft earned the win with five shutout innings allowing one hit and striking out five batters.
GAME 1
ETBU threatened early in the first two innings putting runners in scoring position, but failed to score in either inning. In the third inning, Carpenter DROVE in Solis with a single to grab the early 1-0 lead. Cox worked her way out of a bases loaded jam in the top of 4th inning to maintain the lead. ETBU’s fourth inning threat would end all for naught as they left two runners on base.
Kelley came into the sixth inning to pitch. She faced an early jam before retiring the side. ETBU extended the lead when Gil knocked in two runs on a single in the bottom of the sixth. Kelley finished the game recording the final three outs in the seventh for the save.
GAME 2
ETBU broke out in the first inning with six runs. After back-to-back bases loaded walks made it 2-0, Galvan drove in two runs while Elyssa Hernandez reached on an error that also scored two more runs. ETBU created scoring chances in the next three innings only to come up empty.
The Dragons broke up the no-hitter in the fifth inning, but still were held down by Croft. ETBU tacked on a run in the bottom of the fifth as Garza scored on an error off the bat of Abby Brown to make it 7-0. In the sixth inning, ETBU loaded the bases before a wild pitch scored the final run of the night for ETBU.
The Tigers will be back at home in two weeks to take on the Apaches of Tyler Junior College for a doubleheader. Game time is 4 p.m.
SOCCER
MEN
SHREVEPORT, La. – Facing their first official competition since November 2019, the East Texas Baptist University men’s soccer team fought to the end against Louisiana State University-Shreveport, falling 2-1. They are now 0-1 in the spring season.
As a team, ETBU managed 15 shots, while LSUS nearly doubled their output, with 29 for the game. Defensively, the Tigers turned away 13 shots and the Pilots saved only four. Dominic Wood scored the lone goal for ETBU, while Isaiah Simien tallied the assist.
Neither team recorded a goal in the first 45 minutes of play going into the half tied at zero. It would take the 80th minute for the match’s first goal, scored just inside the box by LSUS’s Julius Williams for the 1-0 lead. LSUS would respond with another goal just seven minutes later, going on top 2-0 in the final half.
ETBU recorded the first goal of the year in the final minutes as Wood found the net off the cross by Simien. The Tigers were unable to knot the score, falling to the Pilots, 2-1, to open the season.
ETBU will return to Cornish Field for a match with Centenary College on Friday.
WOMEN
SHREVEPORT, La. – Competing in their first match in over a year, the East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer team held off Louisiana State University-Shreveport, 2-1 on Friday afternoon. With the early season victory, ETBU is now 1-0.
ETBU recorded 16 total shots, with 11 coming on goal. LSUS managed 11 total shots and three coming right on goal. Both Ashleigh Rondon and Kibriana Bonner both scored the team’s goals in the match. Livia Battig scored the lone goal for the Pilots. Maddie Rea tallied two saves on the day, while Gabriela Roa had nine saves for LSUS.
The first goal of the contest came by Rondon in the 29th minute of the match, breaking the early scoring seal and giving ETBU the 1-0 advantage. LSUS had several opportunities come up short until the final minute of the opening half. Battig had the answer for the home team, tying the match at 1-1 heading into halftime.
It would take the Tigers nearly the first 14 minutes of the second half to answer the Pilots. Bonner connected on a goal just outside the box to put ETBU back on top, 2-1, in the 59th minute.
LSUS would see a number of shots go wide before ETBU was able to seal the 2-1 victory on the road.
The Tigers will return to Cornish Field on Friday, Feb. 5th for a match against Piedmont College.