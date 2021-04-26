ETBU Sports Information
Softball
A top 10 showdown came down to the final inning on Strike Out Cancer Weekend. The No. 4 ETBU softball team tied the game at two before No. 8 Belhaven University scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the series, 4-2. ETBU is 23-5 overall and 19-5 in the American Southwest Conference.
Sarah Cedillo (RBI), Tauryn Cummings, Hannah Garcia and Tristen Maddox each had a hit for the Tigers. Allison Damiani also scored a run. Ashley Croft started and went four innings allowing two runs on four hits with one strikeout. Preslye Cox would take the loss with two runs on one hit allowed in three innings.
Neither side scored in the first two innings. The Blazers got on the board in the third inning courtesy of a sacrifice fly to left. Another run came in the fourth inning on a RBI single for a 2-0 Blazers lead.
ETBU was held to just one hit for five innings but in the sixth with the bases loaded it was Cedillo who drove in a run on a single. Pinch runner Damiani rounded third and scored the tying run on the same play. BU then took the lead with a two-run blast in the top of the seventh inning, which was enough for the win.
ETBU will host LeTourneau University for its final regular season series of the season starting with a Friday night doubleheader at 5 p.m.
Tennis
WOMEN
PINEVILLE, La. — Making the most of its regular season match, the ETBU women’s tennis team blanked Louisiana College, 9-0. ETBU ends the regular season 9-4 overall and 4-1 in the American Southwest Conference.
Faith Kirk and Cassidy Wilcoxson took No. 1 doubles 8-1 while the pair of Gabbi Hammerbach and Syvoney Ybarra recorded an 8-0 win at No. 2 doubles. Andrea Alvarez and Keelie Stamson won by default at No. 3 doubles.
Ybarra (No. 1; 6-4, 6-1) and Wilcoxson (No. 2; 6-0, 6-0) each took a singles match to finish 2-0. Andrea Alvarez and Keelie Stamson would record 6-0, 6-0 victories at No. 3 and No. 4 singles respectively. Gabbi Hammerbach and Faith Kirk won the No. 5 and No. 6 singles by default.
ETBU will now wait to see where it will travel for the upcoming American Southwest Conference Tournament, which will start in two weeks on May 6.
MEN
PINEVILLE, La. — Taking control all throughout the matches, the ETBU men’s tennis team recorded a 9-0 victory over Louisiana College. ETBU ends its regular season at 6-6 overall and 3-2 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
The doubles pairs of Adam Morris and Christian Dubec (No. 1) and Randal Lemmon and Jonah Kirkpatrick (No. 2) tallied 8-0 wins each in doubles play. Matthew Fuhr and Noah Smistad won the No. 3 doubles by default.
Morris (No. 1; 6-4, 6-2) and Lemmon (No. 3; 6-1, 6-1) each tallied singles victories. Smistad added a win at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-3, while Fuhr was victorious at No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-0. Christian Dubec (No.5) and Jonah Kirkpatrick (No. 6) won by default.
ETBU will wait and see where it will be heading next week for the ASC Tournament, which starts Thursday.