The East Texas Baptist University softball team had six players on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region list.
The six included two first-team, three second-team, and one third-team tying Texas Lutheran University for the most All-Region players.
Courtney White and Delanie Loya made the first-team. White earns her sixth award this season after being the ASC Newcomer of the Year, All-ASC first-team, ASC All-Tournament, Marshall Regional All-Tournament, and on the NFCA Top 25 Players list. She batted .431 starting all 45 games leading the team with 66 hits and recording 10 doubles, two home runs, and 25 RBI with 17 stolen bases.
With her third award this season, Loya was also All-ASC first-team and made the ASC All-Tournament team. She finished batting .346 starting 44 games recording 10 doubles, one triple, seven home runs for team leading 46 RBI.
Tauryn Cummins Tristen Maddox and Amber Thibodeaux were voted onto the second-team. Cummings is on an All-Region team for the second year in a row after making the second-team last season. This year she was an All-ASC first-team selection winning the ASC Hitter of the Week, twice. She finished hitting .393 with 13 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, and 36 RBI. Maddox gains her third award of the year after making the All-ASC first-team and being voted a NFCA Top 25 player.
She batted .377 in 45 games started with 58 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, and 36 RBI leading the team with 19 steals. Thibodeaux earns her second major award on a first-team while also making the All-ASC first-team. She led the team with a .456 batting average posting three doubles and nine RBI.
Kathryn Reed finished her career with her second career All-Region award. The All-ASC first-team member was also on the ASC and Marshall Regional All-Tournament teams. She earned three ASC Pitcher of the Week awards this season finishing with a 12-5 record recording 105 strikeouts and a 1.61 ERA. She pitched 104.2 innings recording four shutouts and 12 complete games.
ETBU finished the year with 33 wins making their 15th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Tennis
Six players from ETBU’s women’s tennis team have been given American Southwest Conference awards. Freshman Jayde Childress is the ASC East’s Freshman of the Year while Corrine Hall and Kylee Mixon are All-ASC for doubles.
Childress, Hall, Mixon, Gabbi Hammerbach, Andrea Alvarez and Faith Kirk all gain awards for their play.
Childress earned three awards as the Freshman of the Year and then was All-ASC East second-team for number one singles and number two doubles with Hammerbach. She went 3-1 in the ASC East and was 8-6 overall on the year in singles play. She combined with Hammerbach to go 3-1 in conference play.
Hall and Mixon made the All-ASC team at number three doubles and were All-ASC East first-team. They went 4-1 overall on the year and were 3-0 at number three doubles in the ASC East.
Hammerbach earned two All-ASC East second-team awards at number two singles and number one doubles. She went 3-2 in singles and doubles play.
Alvarez mad the All-ASC East second-team at number three singles. She was 3-1 on the season in the ASC East winning her last three singles matches.
Kirk rounds out the awards at number six singles on the ASC East second-team. She went 3-1 in the ASC East and was 6-6 on the year.
ETBU made the ASC Tournament for the eighth straight season.